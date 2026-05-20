Galytix (GX), the specialised AI firm built for financial institutions, today announced that it has hired Anne-Laure Riou as Head of Growth, GCC to drive Galytix’s expansion across the region.

Riou joins as one of five strategic hires to the company’s senior leadership team, spanning sales, partnerships, and market development in the UK, Europe, GCC, and Australia.

The appointments reflect surging demand from financial institutions for trusted, domain-trained AI solutions and signal the start of Galytix's next chapter of global growth.

As the company’s new Head of Growth, GCC, Riou will lead growth in the Gulf, which is one of the fastest-growing regions globally for AI in financial services. She brings over 20 years of experience in financial services technology and data, with senior roles at Gartner, Temenos, Finastra, and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

As part of global expansion, Galytix also hired Roshni Patel as Chief Growth Officer to lead Galytix's global go-to-market strategy and growth functions. She brings 20+ years of experience from KPMG, Lloyds Banking Group, Moody's Analytics, and most recently Quantexa, where she was Global Head of Risk Solutions. As a trusted advisor to the world’s leading financial institutions, Roshni brings deep expertise across credit, non-financial risks, technology, AI and analytics.

The company also announced that it has hired former Citigroup executive Mauricio Masondo as Head of Growth, UK & Europe. Masondo brings over 30 years of experience in financial services at Citigroup, where he most recently led ESG Credit Management. His expertise spans credit, portfolio risk, and sustainable finance, aligning directly with the challenges Galytix solves. He will lead UK & Europe market expansion, partnering with financial institutions seeking faster, more transparent credit intelligence.

Michael Axarlis also joins the firm as Head of Growth, Australia. He brings 35 years of experience working with major financial institutions across Australia, the UK, and Asia Pacific. He has spent most of his career in public practice and over 22 years as a Partner at a Big 4 firm where he led complex, multi-million-dollar engagements. His sector relationships and experience navigating enterprise technology adoption position him well to scale Galytix's presence in a rapidly evolving market.

The firm also appointed Alain Herz as Head of Global Partnerships. Herz joins to build and scale Galytix's global partnerships ecosystem across technology alliances, channels, and financial institutions. With senior leadership roles at Quantexa and SAS Australia, he has a strong track record of forging partnerships that open new markets and drive sustained commercial growth.

The financial services industry is at a reckoning. Generic AI was built for breadth, not for the precision that credit, risk and claims demand. Credit decisions that can't be audited, risk models that buckle under unstructured data, and claims workflows drowning in manual review are the daily reality for most banks and insurers today. Geopolitical volatility and tightening regulation are only widening the gap between what generic AI delivers and what financial institutions actually need. The institutions that move first, with AI built specifically for this domain, will have an advantage that is very hard to match.

Raj Abrol, Founder and CEO of Galytix, said: " We are at a true inflection point. Financial institutions that act now will define the next decade. Generic AI was never built for the precision that credit and risk demands. When a model can't explain its reasoning to a regulator, or collapses under unstructured data, it fails the institution. Galytix was built differently, with financial institutions, for financial institutions, over the past decade. Our AI Agents are deployed inside the world's most complex, heavily regulated institutions, helping credit officers, relationship managers and claims teams supercharge speed, sharpen decisions, and deliver auditability that regulators trust. This leadership team brings the depth and relationships to accelerate that in every market that matters. The window to lead is open and we intend to help our clients walk through it."

About Galytix

Galytix (GX) is a specialised AI firm built exclusively for financial institutions. Over the past decade, GX has trained its AI on deep credit and risk domain knowledge and successfully deployed it at 30+ financial institutions worldwide. GX's AI is designed for consistency, robustness, and regulatory trust and is fully adapted to the data, risk frameworks, processes, and compliance standards of the institutions it serves. GX AI assistants operate inside complex, heavily regulated institutions, supercharging prospecting and productivity, sharpening decision quality, and delivering a step-change in client experience.

For more information, visit: www.galytix.com