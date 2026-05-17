Dubai: KPMG Middle East announced the appointment of Islam Ahmad Al Bayaa as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2026. The announcement follows a rigorous and independent selection process led by the firm's governance bodies, supported by external advisors, and concluded through a partner vote.

Al Bayaa succeeds Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, Chief Executive Officer, who will complete his current term on 30 September 2026 and who will continue to lead the firm through the transition.

Currently serving as Head of Advisory for KPMG Middle East, Al Bayaa leads more than 2,400 professionals and 100 partners across the region. He brings over 30 years of leadership experience spanning advisory, transactions, and enterprise transformation, and has been a member of KPMG Middle East’s Executive Committee for the past 13 years. Throughout his career, he has built deep relationships with governments, sovereign entities, and major institutional clients across the Middle East, while leading cross-border growth, market integration, and large-scale transformation initiatives across the region.

Dr Abdullah Al Fozan, Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Middle East, said: “This appointment reflects the strength of our leadership pipeline and the confidence our partners have in the firm’s direction. Islam has been instrumental in driving the growth of our advisory business and enhancing our presence across key markets in the region. I am confident he will continue to build on this momentum while upholding our firm’s commitment to quality, people, and clients.”

Islam Al Bayaa, the incoming Chief Executive Officer, said: “KPMG Middle East has built a strong foundation for growth, supported by a clear strategy, a diverse client base, and exceptional talent across the region. I look forward to working closely with our partners, colleagues, and clients to continue strengthening our culture, our position and delivering long-term value.”

This leadership transition reflects KPMG Middle East’s ongoing commitment to strong governance, regional collaboration, and sustainable growth, as the firm continues to evolve its operating model to meet the demands of a rapidly changing business environment.

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 138 countries and territories with more than 276,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. For more detail about our structure, please visit kpmg.com/governance.n

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