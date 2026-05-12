Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading independent real estate consultant ANAROCK Group today announced key leadership changes to strengthen its growth in the Middle East region. With an eye on post-conflict revival, ANAROCK is doubling down on its investment in this market with a comprehensive deck of institutional advisory capabilities in Dubai. The Firm will aggressively expand into the wider Middle East and eventually European markets.

Anuj Kejriwal, Founding Partner and Head of Retail Advisory, will assume the additional role of CEO, EMEA to deploy the Firm’s full-stack institutional services bouquet in the region. He has enlisted senior ANAROCK operatives from the Indian operations’ Capital Markets, Land Services and Consulting teams who have had exposure in the Middle Eastern and European markets. He will continue to manage the company’s retail operations and divide his time between India and EMEA for the duration.

“The Middle East market is evolving dramatically and rapidly, and we will focus on building a full-scale institutional business spanning Capital Markets, Land Services, Consulting and Valuation services," says Kejriwal. "We will begin by unleashing a comprehensive deck of our institutional advisory capabilities in Dubai and aggressively expand into the wider Middle East and eventually European markets. Given the current geopolitical environment, there is a clear demand for the deep-market intelligence and seasoned expertise that ANAROCK provides to navigate these complex, high-value asset classes."

“We are ready to harness existing investor interest and channel it into a fresh growth trajectory,” says Kejriwal. “Leveraging the UAE’s resilient non-oil economic activity as the springboard for our global roadmap."

Aayush Puri has been appointed CEO – Residential, Middle East & CEO – ANAROCK Channel Partner (ACP). In this expanded role, he will lead the residential business across the Middle East, with a mandate to scale operations, deepen market relationships, and further strengthen execution capabilities across the region.

Aayush will also continue to oversee the international business of ANACITY, ANAROCK Group's SaaS-based gated communities, apartments, and commercial properties management business, where he has played a key role in building the platform across the GCC. As CEO of ANAROCK Channel Partner in India, his continued focus will be on revenue growth and digital adoption.

"We see this is a highly opportune moment in time to unleash our expertise and Proptech-driven residential marketing platform to analyse buyer behaviour and support our developer clients in the Middle East," says Aayush Puri. “We will rely on our deep data-led insights to amplify the region’s ample potential beyond the current geopolitical headwinds. The region’s housing market fundamentals remain incredibly robust, and we will tap this immense potential - and our developer partners’ growth ambitions - to capture the next wave of demand across the region.”

To complement their existing teams, both leaders will aggressively hire senior local talent, with several interviews already scheduled for leadership positions in the capital markets, consulting, and residential teams.

These elevations come at a time of unprecedented changes in the Middle Eastern real estate markets, which have transitioned from aggressive growth to cautious, wait-and-watch dynamics amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, says, "These leadership changes reflect ANAROCK’s focus on building a stronger, more integrated platform in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate regions. We are sharp-focused on deepening our client relationships and on strengthening our execution and expansion capabilities to capture the next phase of cross-border opportunities in this vitally important region.

“These elevations also come at an important time in ANAROCK’s growth journey. The Middle East, particularly Dubai, continues to offer compelling long-term opportunities across residential, retail, and institutional real estate," he adds. "We herewith reaffirm our commitment to building an integrated, future-ready services dynamo that fully leverages its trademark market insights, industry-leading execution depth, and unwavering client-centricity.”

Dubai's real estate market is entering an exciting new phase, backed by strong economic fundamentals, growing investor confidence, and a thriving construction and infrastructure pipeline. ANAROCK's strengthened leadership presence in the region reflects our belief in Dubai's long-term potential and commitment to being an active partner in its continued growth.

“As the market evolves, we remain focused on delivering the expertise, insights, and execution capabilities that our clients need to make the most of the opportunities ahead,” says Anuj Puri.

About ANAROCK

Anarock is the leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.

Over the last eight years, Anarock has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app based flexible workspaces and society management services. Anarock has developed proprietary technology that is adopted across all its businesses.

Anarock has a team of over 2300 experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major markets in India and the Middle East.

Please visit: https://anarock.com/