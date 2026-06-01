Muscat, Oman: Al Husn Hotel Muscat announces the appointment of Eugène de Rooze as Hotel Manager, bringing a wealth of international luxury hospitality experience to one of Oman’s most distinctive coastal retreats.

Set high above the Gulf of Oman within the wider Hilton Muscat, Barr Al Jissah Resorts destination, Al Husn Hotel Muscat is known for its quiet elegance, elevated service and strong sense of place. With Eugène’s appointment, the hotel enters its next chapter with a continued focus on thoughtful luxury, operational excellence and guest experiences that reflect the beauty and character of Oman.

A Dutch-national with more than 20 years of experience across leading hospitality destinations, Eugène has held senior roles across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States. His career spans some of the world’s most recognised luxury hotel brands, including Kempinski, Waldorf Astoria, The Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt and Fairmont, giving him a global perspective shaped by both landmark resorts and complex city hotels.

Most recently, Eugène served as Hotel Manager at Kempinski Palace Cairo, where he oversaw the hotel’s key operational divisions across rooms, food and beverage, culinary, security, spa and recreation, training and quality. Prior to this, he was Director of Operations at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait where he played a pivotal role in the hotel’s pre-opening and early success, contributing to Forbes Five-Star recognition for both the hotel and spa within its first year of operation.

Known for his hands-on leadership style and focus on developing high-performing teams, Eugène brings a people-first approach to luxury hospitality. His experience in pre-openings, repositioning projects, large-scale operations and service refinement will support Al Husn Hotel Muscat as it continues to strengthen its position as an intimate luxury retreat rooted in Omani warmth and cultural character.

In his new role, Eugène will oversee the hotel’s day-to-day operations, working closely with the wider resort leadership team to further elevate the guest journey across Al Husn Hotel Muscat, from arrival and service delivery to dining, wellness and bespoke experiences.

“Al Husn Hotel Muscat is a truly special property, with a setting and spirit that are deeply connected to Oman,” said Eugène de Rooze, Hotel Manager, Al Husn Hotel Muscat. “I look forward to working closely with the team to build on its strong foundations, while continuing to create meaningful, intuitive and memorable experiences for our guests.”

“Eugène brings a robust international background, proven operational expertise and a thoughtful leadership approach to Al Husn Hotel Muscat,” said Matthew Mullan, Resort General Manager of Hilton Muscat, Barr Al Jissah Resorts. “His experience across leading luxury hospitality brands will be instrumental as we continue to evolve the hotel’s guest experience and strengthen its position within Oman’s luxury hospitality landscape.”

Al Husn Hotel Muscat forms part of Hilton Muscat, Barr Al Jissah Resorts, a landmark coastal destination comprising DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha, Hilton Muscat Al Bandar and the adult-only resort, Al Husn Hotel Muscat. The destination is recognised for its dramatic natural setting, expansive beachfront, diverse dining experiences and strong heritage appeal.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit hilton.com or call +968 24776666

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About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 27 world-class brands comprising more than 9,200 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 250 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

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