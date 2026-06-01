Dubai, UAE: Apparel Group and AppCorp Holding Global are proud to announce that Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of AppCorp Holding Global, Chairman of KORA Properties, and Owner of Apparel Group, has assumed the role of Chairman of the UAE–India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC), marking a significant milestone in the evolution of one of the region's most consequential bilateral business platforms.

The leadership transition took place at the UIBC-UC Closed-Door Gathering celebrating UAE's Strength in Resilience and the India–UAE Growth Story, held in Dubai. The evening was graced by the presence of H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and H.E. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, alongside a distinguished gathering of senior policymakers, ambassadors, and industry leaders from across the UAE, India, and the wider global community.

Mr. Ved assumes the chairmanship from Founding Chairman Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, who has been instrumental in shaping UIBC-UC since its inception, ushering in a new phase of leadership focused on deepening bilateral dialogue, unlocking strategic investment opportunities, and strengthening the enduring UAE–India partnership.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the UAE–India economic corridor, which is accelerating toward a shared target of USD 200 billion in bilateral trade, underpinned by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the sustained momentum of high-level government engagement, including PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the UAE.

Mr. Ved's appointment was further underscored by his participation as a headline business voice at the inaugural FICCI Arab Economic Leadership Dialogue, organised by the FICCI Arab Council, where he shared strategic perspectives on trade, investment, innovation, and entrepreneurship alongside H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, and H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE.

"The UAE–India relationship is one of the most dynamic and consequential economic partnerships in the world today," said Mr. Nilesh Ved. "I am honoured to lead UIBC-UC at this defining moment and look forward to working alongside our board and members to deepen collaboration, drive meaningful investment, and help realise the full potential of this partnership."

With a conglomerate spanning 14 countries, 27,000+ employees, 2,500+ stores, and 85+ international and homegrown brands across fashion, food and beverage, e-commerce, logistics, real estate, healthcare, fitness, and production, Mr. Ved brings unparalleled regional expertise and a proven track record of building businesses that bridge global ambition with deep local understanding. His appointment to the Dubai International Chamber's Board of Directors and his receipt of the Retail Leaders Circle Lifetime Achievement Award in Riyadh in 2025 further reflect his standing as one of the GCC's most respected business leaders.

Under his chairmanship, UIBC-UC has also unveiled a series of forward-looking research initiatives focused on CEPA optimisation, tourism, investment opportunities in Africa, education-led development, and consumer and retail sector growth, signalling a bold and structured agenda for the council's next phase.