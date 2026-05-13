Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Ford has appointed Amith Shetty as managing director for Saudi Arabia, Levant and North Africa, and Hamzeh Al Shalan as regional aftersales director for Saudi Arabia and North Africa, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strategically important markets across the Middle East and North Africa region.

In his new role, Shetty will lead Ford and Lincoln sales, aftersales, market share growth and the commercial vehicle ecosystem across Saudi Arabia, Levant and North Africa. He will also oversee efforts to establish Ford’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, , and will continue to strengthen distributor relationships across the region.

Al Shalan will oversee the strategic direction of Ford’s service, parts and customer experience operations across Saudi Arabia and North Africa. In this role, he will help strengthen the aftersales network and support Ford owners throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East and North Africa, said: “Saudi Arabia, the Levant and North Africa are central to Ford’s long-term growth in the region. Saudi Arabia is our largest market and strategic hub for expanding across the wider region. We’ve delivered three consecutive years of double-digit growth, and we’re focused on building on that momentum with the right products, strong after-sales support and the right leadership. Earlier this year, we launched the all-new Ford app in the Kingdom to deliver a more connected, convenient ownership experience, and are now expanding our Riyadh office to support our long-term plans.”

Ford remains focused on building long-term loyalty and trust by combining a strong, diversified product lineup with the support customers need throughout the ownership journey.

Shetty brings 15 years of automotive industry experience, including more than 10 years with Ford across the Middle East and North Africa. Over the course of his career, he has held roles across finance, revenue management, strategy and sales in India, North America, and the Middle East, giving him a broad perspective on both business operations and customer relationships.

Al Shalan joined Ford in 2014 and has spent more than a decade helping shape the brand’s aftersales operations in the Kingdom.

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