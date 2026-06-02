Beirut – Dr. Rania Al-Mashat officially assumed her duties this morning as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). Upon her arrival at the Commission’s headquarters in Beirut, she was received with an official ceremony attended by senior officials and staff, marking the commencement of her tenure.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had announced, on 20 April 2026, the appointment of Dr. Rania Al-Mashat of the Arab Republic of Egypt as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCWA.

Dr. Al-Mashat assumes this high-level UN position at a critical juncture globally, particularly for ESCWA Member States, amid ongoing developments in the Middle East and their far-reaching implications, including mounting pressures on energy markets, global trade, and supply chains, as well as broader economic and social challenges. This context underscores the importance of multilateral cooperation and highlights the central role of ESCWA in advancing regional integration and expanding avenues for collaboration and shared benefits among Arab countries.

Her appointment also coincides with a period of structural transformation within the United Nations system, driven by the UN80 Initiative, launched by the Secretary-General in March 2025. The initiative aims to modernize the UN’s structures, priorities, and operations to better align with the demands of the 21st century. Through multiple workstreams, it seeks to enhance system-wide effectiveness, strengthen service delivery to people, streamline processes, and maximize development impact, reaffirming the UN’s relevance in a rapidly evolving world.

In this context, Dr. Al-Mashat stated: “I am honored by the confidence placed in me by the United Nations Secretary-General to assume this role at a time of increasing regional and global economic interlinkages. The UN ESCWA will work to support Member States in advancing national policies and strategies that promote inclusive and sustainable development, while linking these efforts to broader regional benefits. We will continue to foster regional integration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and build strategic partnerships with regional and international organizations. In addition, we aim to launch a coalition of regional think tanks and research institutions to support evidence-based policymaking in service of our Member States.”

Dr. Al-Mashat is an internationally recognized expert in economic diplomacy, with over 25 years of experience in macroeconomic policy, monetary policy, sustainable economic and social development, and development and climate finance. She brings a distinguished track record in multilateral engagement and international partnership building. She previously held three ministerial portfolios over eight years in the Government of Egypt: Minister of Touris (the first woman to hold this position), Minister of International Cooperation, and Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

Her professional experience also includes serving as Advisor to the Chief Economist and Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., as well as Sub-Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt for Monetary Policy. Throughout her leadership roles, Dr. Al-Mashat has worked to bridge policymaking, financing, and development cooperation. Her academic contributions, including research and publications in economics, reflect a strong commitment to linking policy with research and practical implementation.

ESCWA is one of the United Nations’ five regional commissions. In her new role, Dr. Al-Mashat will lead ESCWA’s efforts to support Arab countries in advancing inclusive and sustainable development pathways, strengthening regional integration, and promoting economic and digital transformation in response to evolving global and regional challenges.