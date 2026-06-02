HPE today announced the appointment of Michael Langeveld as UAE Country Director, effective immediately. In his new role, he will lead HPE's UAE business, driving growth, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and supporting the UAE's national ambitions across AI, hybrid cloud, and digital infrastructure. Under the strategic leadership of Ahmad Alkhallafi, VP & Managing Director for Emirates and Africa, Langeveld and the expanding UAE team is set to invigorate customer engagement and operate as one cohesive go-to-market organisation.

Langeveld’s promotion comes at a pivotal moment for HPE in the UAE, as enterprises and government entities accelerate investment in AI, sovereign cloud, and next-generation networking. To meet this demand, HPE has restructured its UAE organization around an integrated go-to-market model, bringing together the local customer and partner focused teams under unified leadership.

Langeveld brings nearly two decades of experience in technology strategy, business development, and leadership. Since joining HPE in 2022, he has held progressive roles across South Africa, the UAE, and Africa, building regional capability and refining execution.

"The UAE is a highly dynamic technology market, and I'm honoured to lead HPE in the country as HPE is strengthening its commitment to playing a central role in driving its next phase of growth," said Michael Langeveld, UAE Country Director, HPE. "My focus for this role is straightforward: bring our teams together, get closer to our customers and partners, and help accelerate outcomes in the areas that matter most to them. This will allow them to realize their digital strategies and goals with greater speed and confidence, while staying closely aligned with the UAE's ambition for digital transformation."

Alongside Langeveld's appointment, HPE has named Ques Eden as Head of Commercial Sales UAE and Santosh Lasrado as Head of Technology UAE. These appointments reflect a broader investment in the UAE's organisational structure, designed to deepen expertise and strengthen execution across Enterprise, Commercial, Pre-Sales, Partnerships, and Channel.

“We have reinforced our UAE leadership framework with a clear purpose – to accelerate growth and deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers in the region – and Michael Langeveld’s appointment is central to that vision," said Ahmad Alkhallafi, VP & Managing Director, UAE & Africa, HPE. “With a more integrated structure and a stronger team, we are positioned to move faster, deliver measurable results, and support the Emirates’ long-term plans for the transformation of the emirate's economy.”

These appointments and the strengthened team structure reinforce HPE's commitment to the UAE market. Langeveld and his team will focus on expanding long-term value creation across key growth areas including hybrid cloud, AI, networking, security, and sovereign infrastructure, while developing local talent and strengthening engagement across the UAE's most strategic national initiatives.