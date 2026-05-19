Dubai, UAE: M+C Saatchi Group Middle East has announced the appointment of Lana Bdeir as Chief Growth Officer.

In her new role, Bdeir will lead the agency’s growth agenda across the region, with a focus on accelerating new business, sharpening M+C Saatchi Middle East’s positioning in an increasingly competitive landscape, and aligning its specialist capabilities into a cohesive, growth-driven proposition.

She will work closely with leadership teams across the Group’s specialisms spanning advertising, media, sponsorship, talent management, PR, social, consulting, production, and Sport & Entertainment.

Bdeir brings over two decades of experience spanning the Middle East, Europe, and global markets, with a track record of transforming businesses and repositioning brands at critical inflection points.

She joins M+C Saatchi Middle East from SRMG Labs, where she played a central role in evolving the unit from an internal function into a client-facing creative and strategic partner, leading major pitches, building multidisciplinary teams, and driving external growth across high-profile clients including PIF and PepsiCo. Prior to this, she served as Managing Director of FutureBrand Middle East.

Scott Feasey, CEO Europe & Middle East, M+C Saatchi Group, said: “Lana brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, creative instinct, and commercial rigour. At a time when clients are looking for more connected, outcome-driven thinking, her ability to turn brand into a true growth engine will be critical as we continue to evolve our offer and scale across the region. We’re very pleased to have her join the team.”

Lana Bdeir, Chief Growth Officer, M+C Saatchi Group Middle East, added:

“M+C Saatchi’s belief in Cultural Power isn’t just a methodology, it’s a lens that changes how you approach growth entirely. What excites me most about this role is the chance to operationalise that thinking more commercially, connecting the Group’s creative depth to tangible business outcomes for clients. The region is in a genuinely fascinating moment. Brands here aren’t just growing, they’re being built from scratch at a pace and scale that’s rare globally. I’m here to help this agency own that moment.”

M+C Saatchi Group is a global creative solutions company and the world’s largest independent creative network. In the Middle East, it has built one of the region’s most established integrated marketing and communications networks, partnering with a diverse portfolio of clients across sectors, including Aldar, Wio Bank, Aquaventure World, Pizza Hut, Dubai Humanitarian, Warner Bros. Discovery, DP World Tour Championship, Longines Global Champions Tour, and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, among others.

About M+C Saatchi Group:

M+C Saatchi Group is a global creative solutions company and the world’s largest

independent creative network. We connect specialist expertise, powered by creativity, data and technology, to help build famous brands, solve the most complex business and societal challenges, and create and curate Cultural Power for our clients.

Our capabilities encompass marketing and communications; experience, technology and consulting; media and sponsorship; and specialist services like global and social issues, sport and entertainment marketing and talent management to help brands connect, influence, and thrive in a rapidly changing and complex world.

M+C Saatchi delivers Cultural Power for our clients through:

Constant Creativity Ideas that make an impact in the world. Brutal Simplicity of Thought We make the complex simple with incisive, innovative solutions. Cutting Edge-Tools We have a suite of tools that help us understand Cultural Power and how to harness it to grow our clients’ businesses. Growth Engineering We build agile, channel agnostic teams with the sole objective of driving brand growth. Cultural Connectivity Our team of diverse thinkers, who are experts in their fields, live and breathe all areas of culture.

Headquartered in London, operations span 23 countries with major hubs in the UK, US, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa.