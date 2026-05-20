ABU DHABI – Raytheon Emirates Limited, has appointed Yahya Shaheen Alhammadi as its new managing director. Raytheon is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Alhammadi, who has served as director of requirements and capabilities at Raytheon Emirates since 2025, will lead the company’s efforts to advance defense localization and foster strategic partnerships within the UAE’s defense ecosystem. In this role, he will focus on nurturing local expertise and innovation to deliver state-of-the-art defense systems that will be sustained by a local industrial base aligning with the UAE’s strategic objectives.

“With his distinguished career and experience in regional defense and security, Yahya is exceptionally qualified to lead our efforts in supporting the UAE’s national security and industrial priorities that build on our 40-year legacy of partnering with the UAE,” said Chander Nijhon, vice president of Strategy and International at Raytheon.

“It is a privilege to lead Raytheon Emirates in delivering critical capabilities, driving innovation, and advancing the UAE’s strategic ambitions,” Alhammadi said. “Through our investments, such as the local production of Raytheon’s battle-proven Coyote® C-UAS system, fostering of local partnerships and the support of a talented in-country team, we remain committed to supporting the country’s defense and aerospace objectives.”

Before joining Raytheon Emirates, Alhammadi held prominent leadership roles within the UAE Armed Forces and the Gulf Cooperation Council Unified Command, where he gained extensive experience in logistics, defense systems, and procurement programs. His expertise will play a vital role in guiding Raytheon Emirates to further strengthen the UAE’s indigenous defense capabilities and industrial base.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.