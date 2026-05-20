Djamel Mohand’s appointment reflects growing global confidence in the Kingdom’s technology and AI landscape

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Djamel Mohand, Co-Founder of Governata, has recently been appointed President of the newly established La French Tech Riyadh, marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing technology and innovation ecosystem.

The appointment comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is increasingly positioning itself as a global hub for AI, deep technology, and digital transformation, attracting international startups, investors, and innovation infrastructure to the Kingdom. As President of La French Tech Riyadh, Djamel will help strengthen collaboration between French and Saudi technology communities, support entrepreneurs and innovators, and further accelerate cross-border partnerships in emerging technologies.

La French Tech is a global initiative backed by the French government that supports startup ecosystems and promotes innovation-driven entrepreneurship worldwide. Its launch in Riyadh reflects the Kingdom’s rising strategic importance within the global technology landscape and growing opportunities for international collaboration in AI, data, cloud, and enterprise technologies.

Djamel’s appointment also reinforces Governata’s position within the region’s evolving AI and data sector. As Saudi Arabia’s first enterprise data governance by data management platform, Governata has emerged as one of the Kingdom’s leading players in building AI-ready, sovereign data infrastructure aligned with national priorities around localization, privacy, and trusted digital transformation.

Beyond fostering collaboration, La French Tech Riyadh also plays an important role in strengthening institutional trust in regional technology startups and innovation-led companies. By developing a stronger industry community and enabling greater visibility and credibility for emerging technology firms, the initiative helps companies such as Governata accelerate enterprise engagement and build confidence around locally developed solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Djamel Mohand, Co-Founder of Governata, said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing one of the most exciting technology transformations globally, and it is becoming increasingly important for international innovation networks to contribute to this momentum. Through La French Tech Riyadh, we aim to strengthen collaboration, support entrepreneurs, and help create an environment where regional technology companies can scale with greater trust, credibility, and global ambition.”

Julie Huguet, Global Director of La French Tech Riyadh added: “Saudi Arabia is a key hub for innovation. Djamel’s leadership of La French Tech Riyadh will strengthen ties between our start-up ecosystems and create real opportunities for entrepreneurs in both regions.”

As Saudi Arabia continues accelerating investments into AI, sovereign technologies, and digital infrastructure, initiatives such as La French Tech Riyadh are expected to play a growing role in fostering international collaboration and enabling regional startups to compete on a global stage.

For more information about Governata, please visit: https://governata.com/

About Governata

Launched in 2025, Governata is Saudi Arabia’s first enterprise data-management platform that provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven solutions in data governance and decision-making for both the public and private sectors.

It is the first and only Saudi-made Arabic solution that allows local entities to comply with the government's data regulations, as it is built to align with the requirements of the National Data Management Office (NDMO), National Data Index (NDI) and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) by The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). It also enables firms to monitor compliance as well as protect and classify data, thereby seamlessly streamlining the construction of a solid data foundation within the complex data governance landscape and preparing organisations for appropriate Generative AI adoption.

The platform also has global aspirations and has plans to release new products on top of its foundational data governance software, including a unified AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for the MENA region.

Website and Social Media:

Website: https://governata.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/governata/

For more information, please contact:

Edward Priyan

edward@popcomms.ae