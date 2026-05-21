Leading intelligent flow equipment manufacturer, Armstrong Fluid Technology, has appointed Erwan Elias as a regional sales manager for the UAE, bringing 15 years’ experience in HVAC, pump manufacturing and the water industry.

In his new role, Elias will oversee sales operations, manage customer relationships and be responsible for driving revenue growth. He will be key to carrying out Armstrong’s sales strategies and achieving targets for its broad range of products including HVAC systems, fire pumps and district cooling solutions.

Elias previously worked at another pump manufacturer for nine years, giving him an in-depth knowledge of the sector and its opportunities. Having been based in Dubai for almost 10 years, he has developed a large network of strong relationships with customers and partners and has extensive experience working across many Middle Eastern markets, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

Elias said on his appointment, “Not only does Armstrong have high quality products, but its focus on innovation and sustainability means I’m able to work with solutions that are at the cutting edge of the HVAC sector. Tackling climate change and energy efficiency has never been more important for the region, and I’m excited to help customers find intelligent, state-of-the-art solutions, work as part of a dynamic and thriving sales team and support its continued growth and success.”

Elias’ addition strengthens Armstrong’s presence in the UAE and their ongoing commitment to expanding and developing both in the city and across the Middle East.

Qusai Abuabed as Sales Director for Türkiye, Middle East & Africa at Armstrong Fluid Technology, said, “Elias brings a comprehensive skillset, extensive experience and strong industry reputation. Only having worked at Armstrong a few weeks, he’s already made an impact with both customers and colleagues.

“The UAE and the wider Middle East are a key region for our company, and we’re keen to expand and bolster our presence here. Strategic hiring is not only a core part of our growth plan but will support the team’s continued success.”

Press contacts:

Georgie Clarke: Georgie.clarke@jwi-global.com

About Armstrong Fluid Technology:

Armstrong Fluid Technology is a global leader in intelligent, energy-efficient fluid-flow and whole-building mechanical solutions. With operations worldwide, Armstrong helps organizations eliminate inefficiency, improve system reliability, and reduce operating costs through innovative products and digital solutions. Serving multiple industries, the company is committed to sustainability and aims for net-zero carbon operations by 2030. Armstrong has earned recognition such as the Queen’s Enterprise Award for Sustainability and the Decarbonisation Excellence award from ISHRAE CoOL Conclave. Learn more at www.armstrongfluidtechnology.com.