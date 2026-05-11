Dubai, UAE, Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the appointment of Nicolas Sibuet as Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer, effective 8 May 2026, following his 12-month tenure as the Acting CEO.

With more than 30 years of international leadership across finance, corporate strategy, restructuring, and large-scale transformation, Sibuet will steer Aramex’s enterprise-wide financial agenda and strategic priorities to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the appointment, Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aramex, said: “Nicolas is a proven transformation leader with the financial discipline and strategic lens we need as Aramex sharpens its focus on performance, resilience, and customer-led innovation. He brings deep experience across complex, asset-intensive industries and a track record of strengthening governance, elevating reporting standards, and building high-performing teams. Since joining Aramex, Nicolas has helped reinforce our financial foundations and has been instrumental in shaping the decisions that position the business to compete—and win—in a rapidly evolving logistics landscape.”

Nicolas Sibuet said, “Aramex sits at the centre of the world’s most dynamic trade corridors, and the expectations from customers have never been higher—speed, visibility, reliability, and smarter cost-to-serve. My priority is to ensure we allocate capital with clarity and intent, accelerate initiatives that strengthen our network, and embed performance management to enable disciplined execution across the Group.”

Since joining Aramex in 2022 as Group Chief Financial Officer, he has played a critical role in strengthening Aramex’s financial foundations, enhancing transparency, and reporting, and governance. In the past year Sibuet stepped up as Acting CEO during which period he demonstrated strong leadership, igniting transformation and momentum. In his new role as Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer, Sibuet will continue to lead overall responsibility for enterprise-wide financial and strategic priorities, including business development, value creation across all enablement functions, financial planning and performance management, and strategic transformation.

Working closely with the Group CEO and Executive Leadership Team, he will support initiatives that strengthen operational efficiency, enhance decision-making through sharper insights and reinforce long-term sustainability as Aramex advances its growth agenda across markets and services.

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Contact Information:

For Aramex:

Daniel Nuss

Global Marketing Director – Aramex

DanielN@aramex.com

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Assoc. Account Director

showkat@gambit.ae