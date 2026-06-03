Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), announced today the appointment of Armin Peter as Managing Director, Markets, effective 3 August 2026. Armin will also become a member of the DFSA Executive Committee.

Armin brings nearly 30 years of capital markets and banking experience in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), including more than 17 years of experience at UBS, where he was based in London and held several senior leadership positions, including Global Head of Debt Syndicate and Sustainable Banking, EMEA.

He has advised on a broad range of international debt capital market transactions across sovereign, supranational, financial institution, and emerging market issuers, including transactions involving sustainable finance and evolving digital market infrastructure. Armin also previously served as a Board member of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA), Global Digital Finance (GDF), and as Chair of ICMA’s FinTech Advisory Committee.

In his new role, Armin will lead the DFSA’s Markets strategy and oversight functions, supporting the continued development, integrity, and transparency of DIFC markets. His responsibilities will include oversight of regulatory initiatives related to capital raising activities, market infrastructure, listings, disclosure standards, investor protection frameworks, and broader market integrity.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Armin Peter to the DFSA’s leadership team at a pivotal time in the continued development of Dubai’s markets. His extensive experience and strategic insight will support our work to further strengthen transparent, resilient, and internationally connected markets and support sustainable economic growth within DIFC.”

Armin Peter, Managing Director, Markets-designate commented: “I am pleased to join the DFSA as Managing Director, Markets, and to contribute to the continued advancement of DIFC as the leading international financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. I look forward to working closely with colleagues and industry stakeholders to support market integrity, innovation, and investor confidence across the capital markets landscape.”

Armin’s appointment reflects the DFSA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening regulatory excellence, and supporting the continued development of dynamic, internationally connected, and competitive financial markets within DIFC, in line with Dubai Economic Agenda’s (D33) ambition to propel Dubai as one of the world’s top four global financial centres by 2033.