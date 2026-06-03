Dubai, UAE – Kerzner International is pleased to announce the promotion of Mattheos Georgiou to Head of Global Operations, further strengthening the company’s executive leadership team as it continues to expand its portfolio of pioneering hospitality brands around the world.

In this newly expanded role, Mattheos will oversee three of Kerzner International’s distinctive brands; One&Only Resorts and Private Homes, the ultra-luxury collection of one-off resorts and private homes; SIRO, Kerzner’s disruptive fitness and recovery hospitality brand; and rare finds, a collection of resorts celebrating the essence of place and soulful, authentic experiences.

Reporting to Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner International, Mattheos will lead the continued evolution, operational excellence and strategic growth of the three brands, ensuring each remains true to its individual identity while delivering the exceptional guest experiences for which Kerzner is renowned. This evolved structure will further strengthen Kerzner’s global operational platform, uniting specialist leadership across operations, food and beverage, wellness and longevity, quality, and experiences under Mattheos’ direction. In close partnership with the resort and hotel General Managers, who act as the on-property extensions of this framework, the structure is designed to ensure alignment and agility across the portfolio.

Having joined Kerzner International in 2022 as Global Vice President of Operations, Mattheos has played a pivotal role in elevating service standards and guest experience delivery across the portfolio. His collaborative leadership style, unwavering commitment to quality, and ability to inspire high-performing teams have been instrumental in enhancing the guest experience and supporting internal talent growth across the business.

Of his new role, Mattheos Georgiou says: “It is a privilege to lead these three extraordinary brands, each with its own powerful identity, guest promise and growth trajectory. One&Only, SIRO and rare finds represent some of the most exciting propositions in hospitality today, from one-off ultra-luxury resorts and private homes in exciting destinations, to performance-led fitness and recovery, to experiences that celebrate the spirit of a destination. I look forward to working closely with our teams across the globe to continue elevating our distinctive approach to hospitality, nurturing talent, and supporting the next phase of growth for these remarkable brands.”

Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner International, said: “Mattheos is a natural connector with a proven ability to bring people together around bold ideas, and whose expertise in luxury, and passion for people have made a significant impact since he joined Kerzner. In his new role as Head of Global Operations, his strategic acumen, vision and deep understanding of our brands will be fundamental in continuing to drive value to our guests, employees, homeowners and partners around the world. We have absolute confidence in his ability to lead these brands into their next chapter of evolution.”

With more than three decades of international hospitality experience, Mattheos has held senior leadership positions at some of the world’s most highly regarded hotels and resorts, and over the course of his career, has built a proven track record in portfolio development and accelerating business performance.

A Greek national who studied and spent much of his childhood in Germany, Mattheos is fluent in Greek, German and English, with additional knowledge of Russian and Japanese. His global perspective, entrepreneurial mindset and passion for travel, nutrition and fitness align closely with Kerzner’s commitment to creating experiences that are deeply personal, emotionally resonant and distinctly of their place.

Mattheos’ appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Kerzner, as the company continues to advance its global growth strategy across its portfolio. Kerzner International’s continued investment in strengthening its global leadership structure underscores its commitment to protecting and enhancing its portfolio of trailblazing hospitality experiences, while driving sustainable growth across established and emerging markets.