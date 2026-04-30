Cairo- Jumia (NYSE: JMIA), Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Lionel Mobi as Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Egypt.

Lionel brings over a decade of experience within Jumia, having held several leadership roles across key African markets, including Cameroon, Ghana, and Senegal. Most recently, he served as CEO B2C of Jumia Egypt since December 2024 where he spearheaded strategic initiatives to broaden product access and optimize the customer shopping experience nationwide. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Jumia Senegal, where he successfully led the business through a phase of operational strengthening and growth.

In his new role, Lionel will oversee Jumia’s operations in Egypt, with a focus on accelerating growth, enhancing customer experience, and expanding access to e-commerce services across the country.

“We are entering an exciting phase for Jumia in Egypt. Our focus remains on bringing Jumia and e-commerce closer to customers across all the country by improving accessibility, strengthening our logistics capabilities, and delivering a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Egypt is a key market for Jumia, and we are committed to continuing to build on our strong foundations,” Lionel Mobi.

Jumia also extends its appreciation to Abdellatif Olama for his leadership and contributions during his tenure, which have played an important role in strengthening Jumia’s presence in Egypt.

Jumia Egypt continues to play a central role in the Group’s strategy, supported by a growing customer base, strong partnerships, and ongoing investments in logistics and digital payment solutions. Egypt is a large market with significant untapped potential, where the strong execution of Jumia’s playbook continues to deliver results consistent with other markets.