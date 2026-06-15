Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, has announced the appointment of Andrew Littledale as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 July 2026.

Welcoming Andrew on board, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: "We are excited to welcome Andrew Littledale to the leadership team at Jazeera Airways. His extensive aviation finance experience and proven track record in financial strategy, transformation and capital management will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our business and pursue our growth ambitions. Andrew's expertise will help support our future expansion while ensuring we remain focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees."

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA), Littledale brings more than 25 years of international finance leadership experience, including senior executive roles within the aviation industry. He has extensive expertise in financial strategy, capital management, business transformation, investor relations, fleet financing, and corporate restructuring, having worked with leading airline groups including AirAsia, AirAsia X and Air Arabia across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

His experience in supporting airline growth, enhancing financial performance, and navigating complex operating environments will further strengthen Jazeera Airways' leadership team as the airline continues to expand its network and operations.

As Jazeera Airways continues to strengthen its position as a leading carrier in the region, Littledale's appointment further enhances the airline's executive leadership team, supporting its ambitions for sustained growth, financial discipline, and future expansion.