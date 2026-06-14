Dubai: His Excellency Omar Matar Al Mannaei, CEO and CMO of Emirates Auction, has been named among the “Middle East’s Most Influential Chief Marketing Officers 2026” by Forbes Middle East. The prestigious recognition comes in honor of his leadership in driving the company’s digital transformation and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize auction operations, elevate customer experience, and support sustainable growth.

Al Mannaei’s selection reflects his pivotal role in leading a series of strategic initiatives that have further solidified Emirates Auction’s position as a leading platform leveraging the latest AI technologies to enhance its services and customer engagement. In 2025, the company launched an AI-Driven Customer Acquisition and Optimisation Engine, which increased customer acquisition by 38%. This was followed by the introduction of an AI-powered unified data analytics platform, contributing to a 14% increase in customer retention. Emirates Auction also implemented an integrated AI-enabled omnichannel customer personalisation ecosystem, boosting brand awareness by 20%.

Industry Leadership

H.E. Omar Matar Al Mannaei said: “This recognition reflects the leadership position Emirates Auction has established in the digital auction sector and underscores the company’s success in being among the first organisations to embrace digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the management of both public and online auctions. The award reinforces our ongoing commitment to innovation and to leveraging smart technologies that strengthen customer relationships, enhance service excellence, and create lasting value for investors and customers alike.”

He added: “This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of the Emirates Auction team, whose efforts have been instrumental in developing our digital platforms and introducing innovative smart solutions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence across every stage of service delivery. This recognition inspires us to build on our momentum, accelerate innovation, and further reinforce Emirates Auction’s standing as the region’s leading auction destination.”

Extensive Experience

Al Mannaei has served as both CEO and CMO of Emirates Auction since 2016. Throughout his decade-long tenure, he has championed a clear strategic vision that seamlessly bridges operational excellence with cutting-edge marketing technologies. He also serves on the boards of several prominent entities, including Emirates Parkings and Emirates Capital Investments, among others, reflecting his extensive expertise in management and investment, as well as his proven track record in enhancing organisational performance and strengthening operational and strategic effectiveness.

Recognising Marketing Excellence

The ‘Middle East’s Most Influential Chief Marketing Officers’ list is one of the region’s leading initiatives recognising the role of marketing in transforming awareness into tangible business value. The ranking is based on rigorous criteria, including innovation, the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in marketing decision-making, and the measurable impact of marketing leaders on the performance and growth of their organisations.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com