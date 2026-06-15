Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with several ministers to follow up on the progress of the ‘Unified Services Card’ system in line with the state’s efforts to support eligible citizens, according to a statement.

Madbouly affirmed that the government is working to automate all subsidized services provided to citizens, noting that the system is being implemented to achieve this goal.

Through this initiative, citizens will use this card to access various services, including health insurance, food subsidies, the Takaful and Karama social program, and subsidized fertilizers.

Moreover, the system aims to improve governance of citizens' access to government services and ensure that support reaches those who are eligible. This is in addition to promoting financial inclusion by linking the card to accounts at Egypt Post branches.

The first phase was implemented in Port Said Governorate, followed by the second phase in Ismailia and Luxor, with the third phase set to be applied in the remaining governorates.