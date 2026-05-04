Egypt - Roche Egypt LLC announced the appointment of Stefano Mazzone as General Manager of Roche Egypt LLC. In this role, Stefano will lead Roche’s efforts in Egypt with a focus on contributing to healthcare progress through science, partnerships, and a strong understanding of local healthcare needs. His leadership will support continued collaboration with healthcare stakeholders, in line with Egypt’s evolving healthcare landscape and Roche’s purpose of ‘doing now what patients need next’.

Egypt continues to advance its healthcare priorities, with a focus on expanding access, strengthening quality of care, and supporting a more sustainable healthcare system. Roche’s role in Egypt is grounded in long-term collaboration with healthcare stakeholders and a commitment to contributing where patient and societal needs are significant.

Stefano brings extensive experience across Roche Europe, Italy, Pharma International headquarters in Switzerland, the EEMEA region, and the Middle East in UAE. Throughout his career, he has worked across healthcare transformation, market access, and ecosystem partnerships, with a focus on sustainable access to innovation and patient-relevant healthcare progress.

“I am honored to join Roche Egypt at a time when the country is advancing an important healthcare journey,” said Stefano Mazzone. “Coming from Italy, I feel a strong appreciation for Egypt’s rich history, culture, and sense of community. I look forward to listening, learning, and working with partners across the healthcare ecosystem to contribute to Roche’s purpose of ‘doing now what patients need next’.”

As part of Roche’s Africa region and global healthcare network, Egypt represents an important market for collaboration, shared learning, and locally relevant healthcare solutions. Roche will continue to work with partners across the healthcare system in a way that is aligned with national priorities and meaningful for patients.

About Roche:

Roche is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

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