Appointment reinforces A&M’s senior-led, action-focused model amid rising demand for complex restructuring support

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has strengthened its Middle East Turnaround and Restructuring practice with the appointment of Neil Hayward as Managing Director. Based in Riyadh, Neil will lead the firm’s Middle East practice, supporting corporates, investors and government entities to navigate complex financial and operational challenges.

A&M’s Turnaround and Restructuring practice is built on a senior, operator-led model and delivers hands-on support to clients navigating complex financial and operational challenges.

Neil brings 28 years of international experience delivering turnaround and restructuring mandates as both an advisor and a C-suite executive. His appointment reflects growing demand across the region for hands-on, execution-focused support as organizations respond to economic uncertainty, evolving capital structures and shifting market dynamics.

Commenting on his appointment, Neil Hayward, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “A&M’s value is in bringing leadership to complex situations and driving value through action. This is increasingly important in the current environment, where organizations must stabilize in the short term while positioning themselves for long-term growth. I look forward to working with clients across the region to deliver practical, sustainable solutions that deliver real impact and results.”

Neil has advised on several high-profile and complex restructuring situations, including supporting Governments in the regionon restructuring investments across strategic sectors. His experience spans energy, mining, media, manufacturing and food and health industries, with a focus on rapid EBITDA improvement, cash flow enhancement and balance sheet realignment.

In addition to advisory roles, Neil has held multiple executive positions, including Chief Restructuring Officer, Interim CEO, and CFO, where he has led cost-effectiveness programs, stabilized operations and delivered sustainable financial recovery. Notably, he led a global oilfield services business through a turnaround process, delivering material EBITDA improvement within a six‑month period through targeted cost and cash initiatives.

A&M’s Turnaround and Restructuring practice supports clients across a broad range of situations, including operational turnarounds, financial restructuring, interim management, insolvency and cash management. The team works closely with A&M’s global network to deliver integrated solutions across restructuring, transactions, and performance improvement.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a worldwide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com