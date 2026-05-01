Dubai, UAE – Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, today announced that Amadou Diallo has officially assumed his role as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 May 2026.

This is a significant milestone for Aramex as the company continues to execute its Accelerate28 strategy, aimed at strengthening its core business, enhancing customer experience, and scaling capabilities across key growth markets.

Shadi Malak, Chairman of the Aramex Board, said: “We are pleased to welcome our new Chief Executive Officer at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth journey. With a strong track record of operational excellence, leadership, innovation, and customer centricity, Amadou Diallo brings the vision and experience needed to further strengthen our position in the logistics sector.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our full confidence in his ability to drive sustainable growth, enhance our service capabilities, and create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are confident that under Amadou’s leadership, the company will continue to build on its strong foundations and pursue new opportunities across regional and global markets”.

Amadou Diallo brings over 30 years of global experience in the logistics and transportation industry, with a strong track record of leading large-scale operations and driving transformation across key markets.

Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said: “I am truly honored to join Aramex at such an important moment in its journey. Together, we will cultivate an environment where every voice is heard and every idea is valued, empowering our people to deliver their best every day. Our commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do will guide us as we continue to strengthen our service offering and adapt to the evolving needs of global trade and e-commerce.

Looking ahead, my priority will be to build on Aramex’s strong foundations by driving operational excellence, advancing our digital capabilities, and enhancing the end-to-end customer experience. Together, we will focus on unlocking new growth opportunities while delivering sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Aramex also extends its appreciation to Nicolas Sibuet, who has served as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer for the past twelve months. Mr. Sibuet has brought strong leadership over this period igniting transformation and momentum across the business.

As Aramex continues its transformation journey, the company remains committed to delivering consistent performance across its core business lines, while continuing to invest in innovation, network optimization, and technology-enabled solutions to support long-term, sustainable growth.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West. With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development. As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we are dedicated to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, aligning our efforts with global climate goals and integrating sustainable practices across our operations.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

For more information, please contact:

Aramex

Daniel Nuss

Marketing Director

DanielN@aramex.com

Edelman Smithfield

Shruti Choudhury

Associate Director

E: Aramex@edelmansmithfield.com