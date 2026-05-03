Kuwait City – As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its investment capabilities and service offering, Gulf Capital Investment Company K.S.C.C. “InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ammar Taleb Hajeyah as Chief Investment Officer, effective May 4, 2026. This appointment demonstrates the company’s commitment to attracting and empowering national talent in leadership roles, while reinforcing its position within Kuwait’s financial sector.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of InvestGB, Mr. Hani Mohammed AlAwadhi, commented:

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ammar Taleb Hajeyah as Chief Investment Officer. He brings extensive investment experience and deep institutional knowledge, having led numerous strategic initiatives across asset and wealth management, brokerage, and corporate governance.”

He added: “Mr. Hajeyah possesses a strong understanding of our strategic priorities, having worked closely with Gulf Bank’s leadership. He played a pivotal role in the establishment of InvestGB by contributing to business planning and the design of operational and governance frameworks, managing the transition of business lines, and developing the target operating model in alignment with regulatory requirements and the Bank’s strategic priorities.”

Mr. Hajeyah has over 21 years of experience in the financial and Investments services sector, most recently serving as Acting General Manager of Investments at Gulf Bank. Throughout his career, he has held several senior leadership roles and board positions across local, regional, and governmental entities, including Global Investment House (Global), Arzan Financial Group for Financing and Investment, First Securities Brokerage Company, Gulf Custody Company, and JS Global Capital Limited - Pakistan. He also serves as an independent board member of the Higher Committee of the Insurance Regulatory Unit (IRU) since its inception.

Mr. Hajeyah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration specializing in Finance from Kuwait University and an MBA in Strategic Management from Maastricht School of Management in Kuwait. In addition, he has completed executive programs and specialized certifications in investment and strategic leadership from Harvard Kennedy School and Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

InvestGB takes pride in building a team of highly qualified professionals across the banking and investment sectors and places strong emphasis on empowering Kuwaiti talent. Kuwaitis represent 80% of executive management roles within the company, reflecting its commitment to supporting national capabilities and playing a key role in shaping the future of Kuwait’s financial sector.