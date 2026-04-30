Verve Interior Design & Build has announced the appointment of four senior professionals from across the UAE’s fit-out and construction sector, with backgrounds at leading design & build, contracting, and project management firms.

Daniel Brown recently joined as Head of Projects, bringing 18 years of experience delivering award-winning commercial, hospitality, and residential projects in the UAE and the UK.

Mithuvani Thiyagarajah has been appointed as Senior Quantity Surveyor, with a decade spent working in the UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

Planning Engineer April Alejano brings over 9 years of expertise in fit-out project planning, while Senior Interior Designer Raneem Yousef has over 9 years of regional interior design experience.

In addition to the four senior appointments, 12 team members joined Verve during Q1 across site supervision, site management and procurement. To support this continued growth, the Dubai-based firm will relocate to larger premises in the coming months.

Kevin Mashford, CEO, Verve Interior Design & Build, said: “We remain in an intentional phase of growth. As our project portfolio continues to expand, we are focused on recruiting the best industry professionals who align with our values and share our enthusiasm for quality and creativity.

“We are building a team that not only has strong technical expertise, but also takes pride in delivering defect-free projects to the highest standards.”

Recently completed projects include Sephora’s office in d3, Craft Clinics, Electrolux Middle East, and Richmond Properties. Current projects are underway for clients including Siemens Healthineers, Huspy, Cartier, Strata Global, AGMC BMW, as well as several residential villas.

With a talented team of architects, designers, and project managers, Verve provides end-to-end design and fit-out solutions from concept development to final execution. The firm specialises in multiple sectors, including commercial workplace, automotive, and hospitality.

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