Dubai, UAE: The cluster of Novotel & Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha has announced the appointment of Christina Samir as Cluster Hotel Manager, further strengthening its senior leadership team with a high‑impact hospitality leader known for driving performance, empowering teams, and delivering results in competitive markets.

Christina’s appointment marks a strategic addition to the cluster’s leadership bench and reflects Accor’s continued focus on developing strong female leaders across its portfolio. With more than 20 years of international hospitality experience, Christina brings deep operational expertise, commercial acumen, and a people‑first leadership style shaped by senior roles with Accor, Hilton, Wyndham, and Best Western.

Most recently, Christina served as Operations Manager and Hotel in Charge at Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar - Dubai, where she was instrumental in strengthening operational efficiency, improving financial results, and building resilient, high‑performing teams. Her ability to balance hands‑on leadership with strategic oversight has earned her a reputation as a leader who delivers sustainable impact while fostering positive workplace cultures.

In her new role, Christina will lead the operations of Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha, working closely with the cluster leadership team to elevate guest experience, reinforce brand positioning, and unlock new performance opportunities across both properties.

Commenting on the appointment, Julia Schamne, Cluster General Manager, said:

“I am truly happy to welcome Christina to our leadership team. She brings a rare combination of operational strength, commercial insight, and genuine people leadership. Christina’s attitude, discipline, and drive align perfectly with our ambitions for the cluster, and I am confident that together we will raise the bar and continue to break performance records.”

Beyond her operational track record, Christina is a strong advocate for talent development and female empowerment in hospitality. She is a graduate of Accor’s Master’s Program for High Performing Leaders and the Accor Women in Hospitality Program, initiatives designed to cultivate future‑ready leaders and promote greater gender balance at senior levels of the industry.

Speaking about her new appointment, Christina Samir added:

“I am proud to join the Novotel and Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha cluster and to work with a leadership team that genuinely values people, performance, and progress. I am especially inspired to contribute to an environment where talent is empowered, diversity is embraced, and teams are supported to achieve exceptional results.”

Christina’s appointment underscores the cluster’s commitment to purpose‑driven leadership, succession strength, and inclusive growth, as it continues to position itself at the forefront of Dubai’s competitive hospitality landscape.