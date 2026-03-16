XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, proudly announces the appointment of Simon-Peter Massabni as its new Head of Retail Sales. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating global retail expansion, enhancing client engagement, and advancing performance-led sales leadership.

As XS.com continues to strengthen its international footprint, the company is enhancing its global presence across key markets worldwide, building on strong business momentum and sustained growth. With an expanding client base, innovative product offerings, and a robust operational framework, XS.com is strategically positioning itself to capture new opportunities and reinforce its leadership in the global financial services landscape.

The appointment further reflects XS.com’s strong focus on driving revenue growth, optimizing sales strategies, and empowering high-performing retail sales teams across regions. By leveraging data-driven insights, streamlined sales processes, and a client-centric approach, the company aims to boost conversion rates, increase market share, and deliver measurable commercial results while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence.

Simon joins XS.com with extensive experience in the global financial services and online trading industry, having held pivotal leadership roles at renowned firms including Exness, ICM, and FXCM. He has built and scaled sales organizations across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Asia, specializing in strategic planning, KPI-driven performance, partnership development, CRM optimization, and cross-functional alignment, consistently delivering sustainable revenue growth while aligning acquisition, retention, and partnership strategies and cultivating high-performing sales teams worldwide.

“I am excited to join XS.com at such a dynamic stage of its global growth,” said Simon-Peter Massabni, Head of Retail Sales at XS.com. “My priority is to strengthen retail sales structures, empower teams, and create long-term value for clients through disciplined growth strategies aligned with the company’s vision.”

In this leadership capacity, Simon will focus on expanding market reach, refining client acquisition and retention frameworks, and enhancing strategic partnerships across regulated markets. His appointment reinforces XS.com’s commitment to operational excellence and a results-driven culture that supports long-term international growth.

Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer of XS.com, expressed his confidence in the new appointment, stating:

“We are pleased to welcome Simon-Peter Massabni to our leadership team. His deep experience in retail sales strategy, regional expansion, and team development makes him a strong addition to XS.com. We look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to innovate, strengthen our global footprint, and deliver value-driven solutions to our clients.”

With Simon-Peter Massabni leading the retail sales function, XS.com is well positioned to further strengthen its standing within the global online trading and FinTech sector. This appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in top-tier leadership and sustainable growth strategies.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.