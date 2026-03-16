SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today the appointment of Ziad Malak as Head of Investment Banking.

Mr. Malak brings over 15 years of extensive experience in corporate finance and deal advisory, leading cross-functional teams and advising on complex transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

In his new role, Mr. Malak will lead SICO Capital’s Investment Banking unit, overseeing the delivery of a comprehensive range of financial advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, debt, initial public offerings (IPOs), balance sheet restructurings, cross-listings, private placements, and business valuation services.

Commenting on the appointment, Wissam Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of SICO Capital, said: “Ziad’s experience further strengthens our Investment Banking offering and aligns with our focused growth in Saudi Arabia. As we continue to support corporates and investors across the Kingdom, we remain focused on delivering disciplined, high-quality investment banking services aligned with our clients’ strategic objectives.”



Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Malak said: “I look forward to working with the team at SICO Capital to enhance our investment banking capabilities and provide clients with tailored strategic solutions to navigate the region’s evolving financial landscape.”

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 100 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Authorization No. (08096-37) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009G). Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 6.6 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2025G) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, we aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC (c), Bahrain, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8 bn in assets under management (AUM).



Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Direct Tel: (+973) 1751 5017

Email: noweis@sicobank.com