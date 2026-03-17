DUBAI, UAE: Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, has appointed Nick Loumakis as Vice President (VP) for the UAE and Turkey, reinforcing its growth and AI-driven data strategy in the Middle East.

A proven leader in Data and Analytics, Loumakis joins Cloudera, bringing over 20 years of expertise in data, analytics, and enterprise software across the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region.

Throughout his distinguished career, Loumakis has successfully transformed regional go-to-market strategies and cultivated enduring C-level relationships with major regional enterprises. Holding a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School, he brings a deep understanding of open-source platforms and enterprise sales motions, uniquely positioning him to advance Cloudera's vision in the UAE and Turkey.

"I’m excited to join Cloudera at a time when organizations across the region are accelerating their data and AI ambitions. Cloudera’s hybrid data platform is uniquely positioned to help enterprises unlock the full value of their data while meeting the security, governance, and scalability requirements of today’s most demanding environments. I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and teams across the region to help drive the next wave of data-driven innovation," said Nick Loumakis, Regional Vice President, Cloudera Middle East.

Loumakis’s appointment arrives at a crucial time. Cloudera recently entered its 2027 fiscal year riding the immense wave of its ELEVATE27 Sales Kickoff event, celebrating a record-breaking financial year. The company achieved over 50% year-over-year growth in new and expansion business, alongside more than 100% growth in new logos in the fourth quarter.

“The Middle East represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets for data and AI innovation. With Nick stepping into this role, we are confident that his leadership will help accelerate our regional momentum, deepen strategic partnerships, and support organisations across the region in unlocking the full value of their data. His appointment reinforces Cloudera’s long-term commitment to empowering businesses and governments with the platforms and expertise needed to drive AI-led transformation,” said Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President South- META, Cloudera Middle East.

Deepening Strategic Regional Partnerships

This momentum is underpinned by substantial regional investments made throughout 2025. Last year, Cloudera established a powerful foundation for AI-driven digital innovation by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco. This landmark collaboration leverages Cloudera’s robust hybrid data and AI platform to build advanced AI-powered solutions for the digital oil and gas sector, while directly investing in the region's future by actively upskilling local Saudi talent in data engineering, data science, and analytics.

Following the MoU signing, Cloudera further cemented its commitment to the region by opening a brand-new office in Saudi Arabia later in the year, adding to a global hiring push that welcomed over 570 new employees worldwide.

Showcasing Innovation at LEAP 2026

Continuing its strong engagement with the Middle East's vibrant technology ecosystem, Cloudera will be participating in the LEAP 2026 Tech Conference. Taking place from April 13-16, 2026, at the RECC Malham in Saudi Arabia, LEAP brings together the global tech community to explore the future of innovation. Attendees are invited to connect with the Cloudera team to discover how to securely unlock insights, improve operational efficiency, and power mission-critical outcomes with AI.

​​About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, delivering unified security, governance, and real-time predictive insights. The world’s largest organizations across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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