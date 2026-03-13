Abu Dhabi, the UAE: Trojan Construction Holding (the Group); one of the largest construction groups in the GCC region has announced the appointment of Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi as Group CEO.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in Trojan Construction Holding’s ongoing transformation journey, as the Group accelerates its next phase of growth, diversification, and operational excellence across regional and international markets.

Under Eng. Al Shamsi’s leadership, the Group will focus on expanding its geographic footprint, strengthening its core construction and infrastructure capabilities, pursuing new growth opportunities, and enhancing operational efficiency, while reinforcing its long‑standing commitment to supporting national development priorities and delivering complex, high‑impact projects.

Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across the oil and gas, infrastructure, construction, utilities, and industrial sectors. He has a proven track record of leading large‑scale organizations across regional and international markets, driving operational excellence, executing successful M&A initiatives, and delivering sustainable, long‑term value.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding and Chairman of Trojan Construction Holding, commented: “The appointment of Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi as Group CEO reflects our confidence in his ability to lead Trojan Construction Holding through its next chapter of growth and strategic evolution. Trojan is a cornerstone of Alpha Dhabi Holding’s construction and infrastructure vertical, and this leadership appointment reinforces our commitment to building scaled, future‑ready national champions. With Eng. Ahmed at the helm, we are well positioned to accelerate expansion, unlock new value streams, and continue delivering complex, world‑class projects that support the UAE’s long‑term development agenda.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Group CEO of Trojan Construction Holding said: “It is an honour to be appointed Group CEO of Trojan Construction Holding at such a pivotal moment in its journey. Trojan has built an exceptional legacy, underpinned by engineering excellence, delivery capability, and a strong national footprint. My focus will be on strengthening the Group’s core competencies, expanding into high‑growth markets, and embedding operational excellence across the business—while continuing to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Trojan Construction Holding has played a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s built environment, contributing to landmark cultural and national iconic projects such as the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, as well as delivering critical infrastructure including the national railway network and Zayed International Airport. The Group also maintains a strong presence in large‑scale residential and mixed‑use developments, working with leading real estate developers such as Aldar, Modon Properties, and Emaar.

About Trojan Construction Holding

Founded in 2009, Trojan Construction Holding has grown to become one of the leading construction and infrastructure companies in the United Arab Emirates and a key subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding. The group delivers large-scale projects across infrastructure, residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial sectors, contributing to the development of sustainable communities and landmark developments across the UAE and the wider region.

Backed by advanced engineering capabilities, a highly skilled workforce, and a strong commitment to quality, safety, innovation and excellence, Trojan Construction Holding continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s built environment while supporting the country’s long-term economic and urban development goals.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Trojan Construction Holding

Fadi Sadeddin, Group Communications & Marketing Director

M: +971 50 266 6488

E: fadi.sadeddin@trojanconstruction.group