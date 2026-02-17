Cairo: Al-Futtaim Real Estate, the developer and operator of New Cairo's landmark Cairo Festival City, has announced the appointment of Eng. Ahmed El-Halawany as its new Managing Director. In this pivotal role, he will lead the company’s strategic direction, to strengthen its vision and build on the company’s success in sustainable growth and innovation in the real estate sector, supporting its expansion plans in the Egyptian market.

The appointment of Eng. Ahmed El-Halawany aligns seamlessly with Al Futtaim’s vision to fortify its executive leadership team by bringing on board specialized expertise capable of translating corporate ambitions into tangible, on-the-ground results.

With over 18 years of distinguished experience in the real estate sector across Egypt and the broader Middle East, Eng. El- Halawany brings a proven track record of developing and managing large-scale, multi-phase projects. His resume includes impactful tenures at some of the region's leading real estate developers, including SODIC, Orascom Development, Marakez, and Emaar Misr, alongside significant regional leadership experience with Eagle Hills in the UAE and Morocco.

Eng. El- Halawany is known for his integrated leadership approach that seamlessly combines strategic planning with rigorous execution. His primary objectives include sustaining long-term growth, maximizing the value of the Group’s asset portfolio, and sharpening its competitive edge in Egypt. Consequently, his appointment represents a strategic step forward in enhancing operational efficiency and refining project management frameworks-ultimately serving the Group's broader strategy of disciplined market expansion.

"Al-Futtaim Real Estate is undeniably one of the top-tier real estate developers in Egypt and the Middle East. In this next chapter, we are fully committed to advancing the company’s growth momentum through continuous expansion and innovation,” remarked Eng. El- Halawany. “We aim to explore new avenues for growth while elevating the value we deliver to our customers, partners, and the wider community. Our ultimate ambition is centered on building upon our industry leadership, achieving the highest global standards, and solidifying Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s reputation as a globally recognized, innovative powerhouse."

A graduate of Cairo University with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering, Eng. El- Halawany began his professional journey as an architectural design engineer at Dar Al-Handasah. To compliment his technical foundation, he later completed specialized executive programs at the American University in Cairo (AUC), focusing on risk management, feasibility studies, budgeting, financial control, and contract management. This robust educational background equips him with the ideal blend of technical acumen and operational capability required to lead mega real estate developments.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate underscored its long-term commitment to strengthening its market leadership in Egypt by investing in world-class talent, innovative development models, and future-ready communities. Guided by a clear vision for sustainable urban growth, the company remains focused on delivering high-impact developments that create lasting economic and social value, while contributing to Egypt’s broader urban and investment landscape.