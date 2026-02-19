Dubai, UAE, Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, has appointed Mazen Adnan Dohaji as Senior Vice President and General Manager, India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA), Ramy Muhammad Ahmad as Senior Director, Sales Engineering, IMETA, and Sultan Alanazi as Country Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). These strategic appointments strengthen the on-the-ground presence of Exabeam with dedicated expertise to recognize and serve the unique cybersecurity needs of IMETA and the KSA.

For over a decade, Dohaji and Ahmad have led the growth of the IMETA team from just two people to over 70 today. Together, they have strongly contributed to the global success of Exabeam and helped achieve high double-digit growth for the region between 2024 - 2025. Under their leadership, Exabeam has expanded its IMETA presence, highlighted in achievements including the launch of its cloud region in KSA, strengthened investment in India, and the opening of its regional office in Riyadh. Within his role as Senior Vice President and General Manager, IMETA, Dohaji will be responsible for leading sales, technical support, and client advocacy and customer success in the region.

“I’m so proud that Exabeam has become a trusted partner for local organizations over the past decade, helping customers scale their security whether they operate on-premises or cloud-native,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IMETA at Exabeam. “Throughout my career in the IMETA region, I’ve witnessed firsthand how cybersecurity has evolved from traditional defenses to AI-driven solutions that tackle increasingly sophisticated threats. Looking ahead, we remain fully focused on investing in the region for the long term by supporting organizations with their rapidly evolving security needs.”

As Senior Director, Sales Engineering, IMETA, Ahmad will continue to empower local organizations with a strategic blend of technical expertise and customer-centric innovation. He will apply his deep understanding of complex security solutions to help customers bolster their cybersecurity foundations with region-specific deployments.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Senior Director of Sales Engineering for the IMETA region at a time when attackers are exploiting expanding attack surfaces through AI-powered threat tactics,” said Ramy Muhammad Ahmad, Senior Director, Sales Engineering, IMETA at Exabeam. “Cybersecurity in the IMETA region will never be a one-size-fits-all approach. After working with organizations across the region for over 10 years, it’s clear that customers need security solutions tailored to their unique operational, regulatory, and threat environments. Our goal is to help organizations solve real-world security challenges with proactive and resilient solutions.”

In his position as Country Director for the KSA, Alanazi will lead the Kingdom’s operations to elevate local cyber resilience and secure the region’s digital growth as it moves closer to Saudi Vision 2030. He will work closely with customers, partners, and internal teams to ensure scalable growth, operational excellence, and long-term impact through outcome-focused security strategies.

“Saudi Arabia remains one of the world’s fastest growing and most ambitious global markets. Meeting its evolving security needs requires service, accountability, and long-term value creation,” said Sultan Alanazi,Country Director, KSA at LogRhythm | Exabeam. “Our strategy will remain centered on understanding business needs, accelerating security maturity, and delivering quantifiable, AI-driven outcomes that support Vision 2030 as well as scaling digital transformation ambitions. I look forward to building even stronger relationships in the market and contributing to the success of the organizations we serve.”

These appointments are part of the broader, ongoing investment by Exabeam across the IMETA region. They build on a recent partnership with Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) and plans to open an expanded office in Riyadh featuring a Customer Innovation Center to showcase advanced AI capabilities from Exabeam across IT, OT, and IoT.

Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

