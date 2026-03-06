SINGAPORE: We are pleased to share that Karby Leggett has been appointed Head of Digital Assets for Greater China North Asia, South Asia and ASEAN within the Digital Assets Centre of Excellence. This comes in addition to his current role as Global Head of the Official Institutions Group as part of the Bank’s Global Research team.

The expanded remit comes as digital assets and official sector engagement increasingly converge across our markets. With rapid adoption of crypto, tokenised assets, tokenised deposits, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies, our clients are exploring how innovations in the digital assets space can transform business models and financial ecosystems.

“Karby’s extensive experience working with governments, multilaterals and other official sector stakeholders position him to accelerate our Digital Assets strategy, deepen our leadership, and support delivery of innovative solutions for our clients across Asia,” added Eric Robertsen, Global Head of Research and Chief Strategist and Rene Michau, Global Head of Digital Assets, in a joint statement.

