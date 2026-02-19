Abu Dhabi, UAE: Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade

(Al Masraf) has announced the appointment of Moataz Khalil as Chief Wholesale Banking Officer to drive strategic growth.

The appointment supports Al Masraf’s strategic priorities to strengthen its executive leadership and advance the continued development of its corporate and investment banking platform.

Moataz Khalil brings over 30 years of international banking experience, with deep expertise across corporate banking, investment banking, capital markets, and institutional client coverage in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. He joins Al Masraf from First Abu Dhabi Bank, where he held senior leadership roles and contributed to the execution of complex transactions, sector expansion, and sustainable business growth.

Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Global Head of the Diversified Industrials Group within FAB’s Investment Banking division.

Commenting on the appointment, Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masraf, said: “Moataz brings extensive experience in corporate and investment banking, strong market knowledge, and a disciplined approach to execution. His appointment will support the continued strengthening of our corporate and investment banking franchise and our focus on delivering long-term value to clients and stakeholders.”

Moataz Khalil said: “I am pleased to join Al Masraf and look forward to working with the management team to further enhance the bank’s corporate and investment banking capabilities and support the needs of our clients and the broader economy.”

In his role, Moataz Khalil will oversee Al Masraf’s Corporate Banking division, with a focus on disciplined growth, capability enhancement, and deepening institutional client relationships.