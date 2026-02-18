Kuwait: In line with its continued focus on sustainable growth, national leadership excellence, and strengthening its position in the Kuwaiti market, Burgan Bank announced the appointment of Mr. Bader Mohammed Ali as General Manager – Retail Banking.

The appointment reflects Burgan Bank’s strategic commitment to advancing its retail banking agenda, empowering national talent in leadership roles, and reinforcing its long-term investment in the local banking sector.

Mr. Bader brings nearly two decades of distinguished experience in the Kuwaiti banking industry, with a strong track record spanning retail banking leadership, branch network management, operations, digital transformation, and regulatory governance. Throughout his career, he has overseen nationwide branch operations, led deposit and sales growth initiatives, managed ATM networks, and driven customer acquisition and retention strategies. He has also successfully delivered major digital and core banking transformation programs, contributing to stronger customer experiences and operational efficiency.

In addition, Mr. Bader has played a key role in strengthening governance frameworks, regulatory compliance, and risk management across complex banking environments, supporting institutional resilience and responsible growth. He is also an alumnus of several leading global institutions, reflecting his commitment to continuous development and strategic excellence.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Naqeeb Amin, General Manager – Human Resources and Development Group at Burgan Bank, said: “Retail banking remains central to Burgan Bank’s growth strategy and our commitment to delivering differentiated, customer-centric experiences in Kuwait. Bader’s appointment reflects our continued focus on empowering national leadership and advancing Kuwaitization in senior roles. His extensive industry experience, combined with his digital and operational expertise, will play an important role in strengthening our retail proposition and supporting the Bank’s long-term strategic ambitions.”

For his part, Mr. Bader Mohammed Ali said: “I am honored to join Burgan Bank at this important stage of its growth journey. I look forward to working closely with the team to further enhance our retail banking offering, strengthen customer relationships, and continue building long-term value for our customers, employees, and the wider Kuwaiti market.”

This appointment underscores Burgan Bank’s continued commitment to developing national leadership, advancing its customer-centric strategy, and reinforcing its role as a key contributor to Kuwait’s banking sector and economic development.

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.