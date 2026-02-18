DUBAI, U.A.E. – Kärcher, the global leader in cleaning technology, has announced the promotion of Joe Lahoud to Regional President of the newly unified Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This strategic consolidation brings 68 countries under a single leadership framework, streamlining Kärcher’s extensive professional and consumer portfolios to better serve the evolving needs of the two continents.

By integrating Middle Eastern and African operations, Kärcher aims to provide seamless access to its world-class cleaning solutions. The move places everything in the 1000+ product portfolio of Kärcher, ranging from high-pressure cleaners and industrial scrubber driers to autonomous robots and municipal sweepers under Lahoud’s guidance. This leadership structure ensures that critical industries receive specialized, local and adapted support within multiple target groups such as Agriculture, Automotive, Building Service Contractor, Construction, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industry, Public Service, Retail, Transport and Mining.

Since 2020, Joe Lahoud has led Kärcher’s Middle East operations, transforming the Dubai headquarters into a regional center of excellence. His tenure has been defined by high-volume growth and deepened partnerships with government entities, professionals and industrial leaders. In this expanded capacity, he will now oversee the strategic integration of the African continent, scaling distribution and technical support to meet rising demand in emerging markets.

Additionally, this move reinforces Kärcher’s current official presence in key economic hubs such as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, South Africa, and Kenya, while simultaneously strengthening an extensive dealer network that spans the entire continent.

"The unification of the MEA region allows us to tell a complete brand story. We are a resilient, innovation-driven ecosystem that supports national development and individual household cleaning needs simultaneously. From high-pressure cleaners for the weekend car wash to heavy-duty mining equipment, we are delivering a unified vision of efficiency and sustainability to every corner of these two continents."

The strategic consolidation of the Middle East and Africa represents a bold step forward in Kärcher’s global growth strategy. Under Lahoud’s leadership, this move harmonizes regional expertise with untapped market potential, creating a powerhouse of technical support and distribution. By streamlining operations, Kärcher solidifies its role as an architect of modern infrastructure and sustainable living. Looking ahead, this new chapter promises a wealth of possibilities, empowering the entire region with the tools to build a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.

About Kärcher Middle East and Africa

Kärcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family-owned enterprise employs 17,000 people in 87 countries and 170 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centres in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world. In 1935, Alfred Kärcher laid the foundation for great success by founding his company. Today, Kärcher is the world market leader in cleaning technology and a globally active major corporation with a turnover of 3.483 billion euros in 2025. Despite its global reach, the headquarters remains firmly established at its roots in Winnenden.. The Middle East & Africa subsidiary opened its doors in 1998 and handles 68 countries from its headquarter located in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The Kärcher product range includes high-pressure cleaners, vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, municipality sweepers & sweepers, scrubber driers, vehicle washing bays, dry ice blasters, watering systems and drinking water dispensers. customercare.ae@karcher.com