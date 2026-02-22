Dubai, UAE - KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, today announced the appointment of Yuneeb Khan as KnowBe4's Chief Financial Officer. Khan succeeds Bob Reich, who announced his retirement, and will report directly to CEO Bryan Palma. Reich remains an advisor through Q1 2026, partnering closely with Khan through the transition.

"Yuneeb's extensive experience across public and privately held companies makes him the ideal leader for KnowBe4 as we continue to scale our human risk management platform and deliver exceptional results for our customers,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of KnowBe4. “I want to thank Bob for his dedicated leadership and partnership. He has been instrumental in strengthening our financial foundation over the past four years, and he expertly supported the company through multiple significant milestones.”

In his role at KnowBe4, Khan will lead the company's worldwide finance organization. He will work closely with the executive leadership team and the board of directors to drive customer value, market innovation, and profitable growth.

Khan brings more than 30 years of global experience across multiple industries and continents. He has served as CFO for both public and private companies, as well as an operational business leader, guiding organizations through periods of rapid scaling, complex transformations, and sustained growth. Khan is known for building high-performing teams, strengthening financial discipline, and partnering closely across functions to drive execution and long-term value creation.

Most recently, Khan served as CFO of Trellix, where he led the finance organization through a period of significant integration and growth. Previously, he has served as the Chief Financial and Operational officer at Quotient Technologies where he was instrumental in driving the company's financial turnaround and subsequent merger. He spent two decades at Nielsen and General Electric, holding various high-impact financial and operational leadership positions across the U.S. and abroad following an early career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I am thrilled to join KnowBe4 at such a pivotal moment in the organization’s history,” said Yuneeb Khan, CFO of KnowBe4. “KnowBe4's dedication to managing human and agentic AI risk is critical, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to deliver greater customer value and extend our lead as the human risk management leader.”

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that reinforces secure behavior against evolving cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognize and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defense strategies. More info at knowbe4.com.

