Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Christopher Cina as their Managing Director, Head of Project Development, as the firm continues to shoulder the capital’s growth in the super-prime market.

The appointment comes at a time when Abu Dhabi is seeing increased activity across high-end residential, branded developments, and large-scale master-planned projects, supported by a maturing financial environment, and rising interest from regional and international buyers alike. Luxury residential projects and master-planned enclaves continue to be the fundamental growth drivers in the capital, with recent launches on Saadiyat, Yas, and Al Maryah islands achieving strong early-stage sales and high off-plan demand. The surge in sales is a powerful indicator of enduring confidence in Abu Dhabi’s super-prime market, propelled by a new wave of premium developments aligned with the 2030 economic agenda and solidifying the capital’s rise as a financial hub for the world’s most influential investors.

In his role, Christopher will lead project development and sales for Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s office, overseeing a portfolio of exclusive projects and working closely with leading developers and investors on the structuring and execution of complex residential and mixed-use schemes. He brings a disciplined, market-led approach to project sales at a pivotal moment in the capital’s growth trajectory.

He brings over 20 years of cross-market residential real estate expertise across the UK and UAE, with senior leadership experience directing multi-office operations and delivering high-profile developments, including the prestigious Rahman Island Abu Dhabi and The Address and Palace Fujairah Residences.

Commenting on the appointment, Christopher remarks, “Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate market has truly grown in depth and sophistication over the past year, with a strong demand for branded and master-planned residences. With Sotheby’s proven track record across the capital’s most prestigious developments, I’m focused on leading the next phase of project sales in Abu Dhabi, at a time when the city continues to attract regional and international capital and reinforce its position as a leading global financial and luxury destination.”

His appointment further strengthens Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty’s role in bringing to the super-prime market significant development projects, as Abu Dhabi continues to benefit from long-term economic diversification, a stable investment environment, and sustained inflows of regional and international capital, reinforcing its position as a mature and globally relevant luxury real estate market.

About Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty

Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty is the capital’s premier brokerage for prime and super-prime real estate, headquartered at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The firm combines expertise in ultra-luxury property with access to Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network of 1,100 offices and 26,100 advisors across 84 countries.

Specialising in branded residences, landmark developments and exclusive resales, Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty delivers discreet, world-class service tailored to the needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. With a portfolio that includes some of the region’s most iconic properties, the brokerage sets new benchmarks for excellence in Abu Dhabi’s evolving luxury real estate landscape.

