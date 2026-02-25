Dubai, AI12 Limited. (“AI12 Ltd.”), a Specialist Insurance and Reinsurance broker headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today announces the appointment of Jamie Eaton as Head of Financial Lines.

The appointment follows AI12’s recent DIFC establishment and DFSA authorization and marks a continued step in the firm’s long-term strategy, to build a globally recognized, specialty practice.

Jamie will lead AI12’s Financial Lines Specialty Practice, with responsibility for building a tailored, high-conviction proposition spanning Financial and Cyber lines solutions. He will also play a key role in strengthening market-facing positioning and brand recognition for AI12’s Specialty capabilities within the UAE and internationally.

AI12 has established a strong market profile through aviation and complex risk solutions. With the firm’s DIFC presence now in place, AI12 is accelerating its broader Specialty Practice, build-out investing in senior leadership, technical depth, and global market connectivity to support clients navigating increasingly complex exposures across regulatory, economic, and technological environments.

Anvar Mullabekov, Founder and CEO of AI12 Limited, commented: “Jamie’s appointment is a clear continuation of our strategy following our DIFC establishment and DFSA authorization. We are building AI12 into a Specialist brokerage platform with depth across multiple lines of business, where technical excellence, agility, and global market access are non-negotiable. Financial Lines is a key pillar of our specialty growth strategy, and Jamie brings the credibility, leadership, and expertise to scale this capability in a way that is both commercially ambitious and technically disciplined.”

Jamie brings nearly 20 years of insurance experience with a career spanning the London market and the Middle East. He joined AI12 having held senior leadership roles at Howden Insurance Brokers and JLT Group where he contributed to the development and growth of Financial Lines portfolios across the Middle East.

Prior to relocating to the UAE, Jamie spent a decade in the London and Lloyd’s insurance market, most recently leading Bluefin’s London Financial Lines practice (part of the AXA Group) and advising clients on complex management liability and professional lines placements. Following his move to the UAE, he was appointed Head of Financial Lines and Portfolio Management for TMEA at JLT Group, where he developed regional facilities and portfolio strategies and supported both commercial and financial institutions clients across a broad Financial Lines spectrum.

At AI12, Jamie’s mandate includes establishing a boutique, specialist-led Financial Lines operation, positioned to deliver strategic, tailored outcomes for clients and to differentiate AI12 through depth of expertise and hands-on senior engagement.

Jamie Eaton, Head of Financial Lines, said: “AI12 is building something deliberately different in the market, an expert-led, specialty practice designed to be agile, technically strong, and client-close. Financial Lines is increasingly shaped by economic conditions, regulation, and technology-driven exposures. That dynamic demands a brokerage approach that goes beyond placement and focuses on future risk-proofing, understanding how a client’s risk profile is changing and structuring solutions that stand up under scrutiny. Dubai and the wider UAE market are growing at pace, and the timing is right to build a boutique Financial Lines proposition that is genuinely differentiated, especially in Cyber, which is now one of the most strategically important entry points for board-level risk conversations.”

Richard Prenter, Chief Operating Officer of AI12 Limited, said: “Jamie’s appointment is another important step as we continue to build AI12’s specialty practice in the DIFC and scale our capabilities across complex risk classes. Financial Lines and Cyber are increasingly board-level priorities, shaped by rapidly evolving regulation, technology exposure, and economic volatility. Jamie brings the market credibility, technical depth, and insurer connectivity required to deliver the strategic, client-close outcomes we are focused on.”

With Jamie’s appointment, AI12 continues to strengthen its senior specialist bench and broaden its Specialty capabilities, supporting the firm’s long-term vision to be recognized as a leading specialty broker with global relevance, DIFC-regulated credibility, and a consultative approach anchored in deep technical expertise.