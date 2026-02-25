SheltonAI, the institutional AI platform for pensions & sovereign wealth funds, announces the appointment of Ali Tariq as Managing Director and Head of Middle East.

In this role, Ali will lead the firm’s Middle East strategy and expansion, deepening partnerships with institutional investors across the GCC and broader MENA region, including sovereign wealth funds, pensions, and family offices.

Ali brings several years of experience across private markets, having previously served as a senior manager on the investment team at GPSSA, the Federal Pension Fund of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, Ali was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley in London and New York.

“The Middle East has a highly sophisticated network of institutions, with our mission to support pensioners & stakeholders across the investing spectrum, the GCC is one of the most important global regions for our company,” said Harrison Shaw, CEO of SheltonAI.

“Institutional investors in the region are setting the global pace in private markets, pairing scale with a rising bar for governance, transparency, and decision-grade insight,” said Ali Tariq, Managing Director and Head of Middle East, SheltonAI. “I’m thrilled to join SheltonAI, which is at the forefront of applying AI to private markets. I look forward to working with clients to unlock insights, scale processes, and drive stronger outcomes across private markets.”

About SheltonAI

SheltonAI is an AI-driven analytics and governance platform built for institutional investors in private markets. The company serves pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and endowments across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

SheltonAI’s platform provides daily and on-demand valuation signals, audit-ready governance, fee and carry validation, and real-time portfolio insights across private equity, private credit, and related asset classes.