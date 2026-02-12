Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports ​and does not vouch ⁠for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at record high, US jobs ‌data buoys yields, dollar

* Oil prices rise on concerns about US-Iran tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower ​on firmer dollar after strong US jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red on US-Iran ​jitters

* Trump ​says no 'definitive' agreement with Netanyahu, US talks with Iran to continue

* Lebanon to decide on plan to control arms north of Litani next week, ⁠minister says

* Israel has joined Trump's 'Board of Peace,' Netanyahu says

* AirAsia X unveils Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London route, establishing Middle Eastern hub

* OPEC data indicate small Q2 surplus ahead of key OPEC+ decision on resuming oil output hikes

TUNISIA

* Tunisia's central bank holds ​key interest ‌rate at 7%

UNITED ⁠ARAB EMIRATES

* ⁠BRIEF-UAE's ADNOC Drilling Q4 2025 net profit at $389 million

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ​ended February 9

* DEWA buys Dubai Holding's 24% Empower ‌stake for $1.41 billion

* Lulu Retail Holdings PLC To Be ⁠Included In MSCI UAE Small Cap Index

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi's IHC, Sirius, Fab Receive Central Bank Approval To Launch UAE Dirham-Backed Stablecoin DDSC On ADI Chain -Statement

KUWAIT

* Kuwait drops March crude prices for Asia, pricing document shows

* BRIEF-Zain KSA FY Profit SAR 604 Million

* BRIEF-Zain KSA FY Dividend Per Share SAR 0.5

SYRIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi, US firms to partner on northeast Syria energy project

* US-led forces leave Syria's al-Tanf base for Jordan, sources say

* BRIEF-Syria Has Significant Reserves Of Undiscovered Oil & Gas And ‌Plans To Award Exploration Licences To Chevron, Conocophillips, Totalenergies & Eni - ⁠FT

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Aramco Achieves 70% Local Content Target Through Flagship ​IKTVA Program

* BRIEF-Saudi Electricity Obtains SAR 16 Bln Murabaha Financing Facility

* Saudi crude oil supply to China set to rise in March, sources say

EGYPT

* Egypt tells international oil ​firms to ‌double output by 2030, Energean country head says

LIBYA

* Libya awards new ⁠oil, gas blocks to Chevron, ​Eni, others in first bidding round since 2007

(Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)