PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at record high, US jobs data buoys yields, dollar
* Oil prices rise on concerns about US-Iran tensions
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on firmer dollar after strong US jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red on US-Iran jitters
* Trump says no 'definitive' agreement with Netanyahu, US talks with Iran to continue
* Lebanon to decide on plan to control arms north of Litani next week, minister says
* Israel has joined Trump's 'Board of Peace,' Netanyahu says
* AirAsia X unveils Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London route, establishing Middle Eastern hub
* OPEC data indicate small Q2 surplus ahead of key OPEC+ decision on resuming oil output hikes
TUNISIA
* Tunisia's central bank holds key interest rate at 7%
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BRIEF-UAE's ADNOC Drilling Q4 2025 net profit at $389 million
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended February 9
* DEWA buys Dubai Holding's 24% Empower stake for $1.41 billion
* Lulu Retail Holdings PLC To Be Included In MSCI UAE Small Cap Index
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi's IHC, Sirius, Fab Receive Central Bank Approval To Launch UAE Dirham-Backed Stablecoin DDSC On ADI Chain -Statement
KUWAIT
* Kuwait drops March crude prices for Asia, pricing document shows
* BRIEF-Zain KSA FY Profit SAR 604 Million
* BRIEF-Zain KSA FY Dividend Per Share SAR 0.5
SYRIA
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi, US firms to partner on northeast Syria energy project
* US-led forces leave Syria's al-Tanf base for Jordan, sources say
* BRIEF-Syria Has Significant Reserves Of Undiscovered Oil & Gas And Plans To Award Exploration Licences To Chevron, Conocophillips, Totalenergies & Eni - FT
SAUDI ARABIA
* BRIEF-Aramco Achieves 70% Local Content Target Through Flagship IKTVA Program
* BRIEF-Saudi Electricity Obtains SAR 16 Bln Murabaha Financing Facility
* Saudi crude oil supply to China set to rise in March, sources say
EGYPT
* Egypt tells international oil firms to double output by 2030, Energean country head says
LIBYA
* Libya awards new oil, gas blocks to Chevron, Eni, others in first bidding round since 2007
(Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)