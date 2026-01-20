PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, dollar struggles as Trump's Greenland gambit rattles markets
* Oil gains on upbeat China data; Greenland in the spotlight
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near record high as trade war risks sour global sentiment
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on easing geopolitical tensions; Egypt at record high
* Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape
* Saudi-backed Yemeni government accuses UAE of running secret prisons, Abu Dhabi denies claim
* Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria's Hasaka city; Turkey denies it
* Turkey's Kurdish party says Syria deal leaves Ankara 'no excuses' on peace process
* Israel invited to join Trump's 'Board of Peace', sources say
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi private sector takes larger Vision 2030 role, minister says in Davos
* Saudi Arabia buys 907,000 metric tons of wheat in tender, traders say
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* India, UAE sign $3 billion LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties at leaders' meeting
* Emirates NBD Bank issues 1 bln dirhams in first dirham-denominated digital bond in the Middle East
SYRIA
* Shell seeks exit from Syria's al-Omar oilfield but US firms show interest, official says * Syria says 120 Islamic State detainees escaped prison; Kurdish website said 1,500 escaped ISRAEL
* Israel government sends 2026 budget to parliament, approval at risk from rifts * All four Bank of Israel MPC members backed cutting key rate this month LIBYA
* Libya's oil revenues in 2025 at $15.6 billion, central bank says * Operations halt at four Libyan oil terminals due to bad weather, three engineers say YEMEN * Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 as funding cut, says UN TURKEY * POLL-Turkey's central bank seen to continue easing with cut of 150 bps ALGERIA
* Algeria buys around 600,000 tons milling wheat in tender with Argentine major source, traders say (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)