Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the ‍press reports and ‍does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, dollar struggles ​as Trump's Greenland gambit rattles markets

* Oil gains on upbeat China data; Greenland in the ⁠spotlight

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near record high as trade war risks sour global sentiment

* MIDEAST ⁠STOCKS-Most Gulf ‌markets gain on easing geopolitical tensions; Egypt at record high

* Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

* Saudi-backed Yemeni government ⁠accuses UAE of running secret prisons, Abu Dhabi denies claim

* Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria's Hasaka city; Turkey denies it

* Turkey's Kurdish party says Syria deal leaves Ankara 'no excuses' on peace process

* Israel invited to join ⁠Trump's 'Board of Peace', sources say

SAUDI ​ARABIA

* Saudi private sector takes larger Vision 2030 role, minister says in Davos

* Saudi Arabia buys 907,000 ‍metric tons of wheat in tender, traders say

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India, UAE sign $3 billion LNG deal, ​agree to boost trade and defence ties at leaders' meeting

* Emirates NBD Bank issues 1 bln dirhams in first dirham-denominated digital bond in the Middle East

SYRIA

* Shell seeks exit from Syria's al-Omar oilfield but US firms show interest, official says * Syria says 120 Islamic State detainees escaped prison; Kurdish website said 1,500 escaped ISRAEL

* Israel government sends 2026 budget to parliament, approval at risk from rifts * All four Bank of Israel MPC members backed cutting key rate this month LIBYA

* Libya's oil revenues in ⁠2025 at $15.6 billion, central bank says * Operations halt at ‌four Libyan oil terminals due to bad weather, three engineers say YEMEN * Yemen humanitarian crisis to worsen in 2026 as funding cut, says UN TURKEY * POLL-Turkey's central bank ‌seen to ⁠continue easing with cut of 150 bps ALGERIA

* Algeria buys around 600,000 tons milling wheat in ⁠tender with Argentine major source, traders say (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)