In a setting where the sea meets infinite horizons, Shebara announces the appointment of Eugenie Jason as General Manager, ushering in a new era of leadership defined by authenticity, innovation, and refined hospitality.

With more than two decades of international experience, Eugenie brings a distinguished career shaped by globally celebrated brands including 14 years with Four Seasons, Marriott International, and Belmond, where she served as General Manager of Les Bateaux in France. Eugenie’s leadership philosophy aligns with Shebara’s spirit of modern sophistication, blending precision with empathy and creativity with purpose.

Eugenie’s appointment follows a defining year for Shebara, honored with two Michelin Keys in recognition of its eternally exemplary experiences — where design, emotion, and nature converge in harmony.

At Shebara, Eugenie will lead a passionate team dedicated to crafting moments of connection, serenity, and discovery. Her focus on people, culture, and operational excellence will continue to shape the resort’s evolution as one of the most inspiring destinations in the Kingdom.

“Eugenie’s appointment reflects Shebara’s enduring commitment to nurturing leadership that celebrates both craft and character,” says Sebastien Carre, Group Head of Hospitality at The Red Sea Global. “Her dynamic approach and understanding of the modern luxury guest journey will elevate Shebara’s place as a destination that seamlessly merges design, emotion and experience.”

“Leading Shebara is both an honor and an inspiration,” says Eugenie Jason, General Manager of Shebara. “Through my journey in hospitality, I’ve come to deeply appreciate how design, culture, and emotion can come together to create truly transformative guest experiences. Shebara reflects that same philosophy in a new and extraordinary

Looking ahead, Eugenie aims to strengthen Shebara’s legacy by developing Saudi talent and fostering purposeful opportunities for the next generation of hospitality professionals across the Kingdom.

Eugenie will oversee the resort’s 73 villas, both overwater and beachfront, and its five signature dining destinations: Ariamare, Lunara, iki.roe, Solera, and Saria Pool Bar & Grill. Under her guidance, Shebara will continue to shape the future of ultra-luxury hospitality through sustainability, artistry, and a deep respect for its natural surroundings.

Eugenie holds a European master’s in hospitality management from Vatel Hospitality Management School. Her appointment marks a milestone in Shebara’s story, a reaffirmation of its vision to redefine hospitality through thoughtful leadership and timeless experiences.

About Shebara

Located in a spectacular setting on its own island surrounded by the pristine waters of the Saudi Arabian Red Sea, Shebara perfectly blends iconic architecture with nature, offering a unique experience that reflects both sky and sea. A self-sustaining architectural marvel, Shebara features 38 overwater villas and 35 beachfront villas, each crafted to deliver unparalleled privacy and luxury. The decor and design evoke sophistication and elegance, with thoughtful details that enhance the experience and invite guests to relax and enjoy their surroundings. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Shebara is home to its own solar farm and an array of integrated utilities.

The resort offers world-class dining across five signature restaurants, including iki.roe, serving modern Japanese-Nikkei cuisine; Ariamare, led by Michelin starred restaurateur Chef Marco Garfagnini, showcasing Mediterranean flavors; Lunara, a sophisticated international brasserie; and Saria Pool Bar & Grill, a beachside venue specializing in Levantine cuisine. Solera, an adults-only pool bar, features an eco-conscious menu with a selection of refreshing mocktails. Beyond dining, guests can enjoy a range of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art Fitness Center, a serene spa with five luxurious treatment rooms, family and adults-only pool as well as a host exhilarating water expeditions. Seamlessly combining high-touch hospitality with innovative technology, Shebara provides a sanctuary for those seeking an extraordinary escape into nature and wellness.

For more information, please visit https://www.shebara.sa/en/