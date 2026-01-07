Dubai, UAE — Nintex, the global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the appointment of Samir Akel as Regional Vice President for Emerging Markets, overseeing operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

With more than two decades of experience driving digital transformation across the public and private sectors, Akel has held senior leadership positions at leading global technology firms, including Oracle, BMC Software, and Udacity. In his role at Nintex, Akel will lead the company’s regional growth strategy, strengthen its partner ecosystem, and champion customer success across some of the world’s most dynamic digital economies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Samir to the Nintex leadership team. His deep understanding of the region and proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation make him the ideal leader to accelerate our growth and strengthen our commitment to the Middle East and beyond,” said Tad Finer, CRO at Nintex. “The region’s vision for innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and orchestrate the way people work.”

Akel will drive adoption of the full Nintex agentic business orchestration portfolio, including Nintex K2, Nintex CE, and Nintex for Salesforce, empowering organizations to reimagine processes and build the foundation for AI readiness.

Nintex’s business orchestration platforms are already helping organizations in the region to accelerate their digital transformation by automating workflows across departments such as sales, HR, legal, and finance.

“My focus is on helping governments and enterprises move beyond simple automation into true orchestration, where humans, AI, and systems work seamlessly together,” said Samir Akel, Regional Vice President, Emerging Markets at Nintex. “Emerging markets are home to some of the world’s most ambitious digital transformation programs, and Nintex is proud to be a trusted partner in making those visions a reality.”

Under Akel’s leadership, the company will further align with regional transformation blueprints such as the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy mandate and Saudi Vision 2030, empowering national strategies through no-/low-code platforms that simplify and accelerate service delivery.

Nintex supports thousands of organisations across the public sector, financial services, manufacturing, and energy industries, streamlining operations and vendor processes through secure, scalable, and intelligent automation.

