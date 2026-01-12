Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fuze, one of the Middle East and Turkey’s fastest-growing financial infrastructure providers, has appointed Serena Sebastiani as its new Group Chief Strategy and Venture Officer (CSVO). Serena was most recently PwC Middle East Virtual Assets Consulting lead, and is currently the Co-Chair of the MENA Fintech Association’s Digital Assets Committee and President of GCC at the Association for Women in Cryptocurrency.

Serena Sebastiani, Group Chief Strategy and Venture Officer, said: “Having been part of the early build-out of the UAE’s digital assets ecosystem and witnessing its rise as a global hub, joining Fuze feels like a natural progression. After years of advising and shaping the industry, I’m stepping into the arena to scale a business I deeply believe in. I’m excited to join a leadership team that has poured relentless commitment into this vision, one I witnessed being born and built. This is a commitment I fully share and am ready to accelerate."

Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze CEO and Co-Founder, said: “Welcoming Serena into the business is like hiring three world-class experts in one. Her strategic advisory capabilities, specialist aptitude within virtual assets and robust experience within regulatory environments, will be of great benefit to Fuze as we scale the future of finance in the region and beyond.”

Serena has spent the past 15 years advising across the financial services sector in Europe and the Middle East, working with leading investment banks, asset and wealth managers, securities services providers, governments and regulators. She contributed to the development of Europe’s securities market infrastructure and has helped shape the regulatory foundations for fintech and digital assets, including advising on the creation of the first Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. Drawing on this experience, she has supported multiple governments and regulators on policy frameworks, guided banks and virtual asset service providers as they enter new markets and, she has guided the development of new digital asset and fintech propositions.

Within her new role at Fuze, Sebastiani will be responsible for enhancing strategic growth and sustainably scaling Fuze across its core infrastructure, including institutional over-the-counter (OTC) desk, digital assets-as-a-service (DaaS) platform and payments. Serena will play a major role in shaping Fuze’s long-term vision and roadmap for its API-integrated financial services offering for banks, institutions and enterprises.

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA’s first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments.

Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout.com and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only. Fuze and its subsidiaries, including Niobe Payment Services LLC SPC, are regulated under the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. This press release does not constitute an offer to provide financial services or investment advice in any jurisdiction. Fuze does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided. Any financial products or services mentioned are subject to market risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers are strongly encouraged to seek legal, tax advice with an advisor before making any financial or investment decisions.