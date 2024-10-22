ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) announced it has been recognised as the Best Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE by the 2025 Global Finance Awards.

This accolade highlights ADIB's commitment to empowering SMEs through tailored financing solutions and innovative platforms that drive business growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, "We are honoured to be recognised as the Best SME Bank in the UAE by Global Finance. This award is a testament to our continuous efforts to support the SME sector, which plays a vital role in driving economic growth and innovation in the region."

Manu Anand, Head of Business Banking at ADIB, said, "SMEs are our economy's backbone, and here at ADIB, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative financial solutions that support their growth and success."