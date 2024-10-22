Riyadh – The net profits of First Milling Company (First Mills) climbed by 13.40% to SAR 184.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024 from SAR 162.70 million in 9M-23.

The revenues hit SAR 780 million in the January-September 2024 period, up 8.69% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 717.64 million, according to the initial income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 3.32 in 9M-24 from SAR 2.93 in 9M-23.

Financial Results for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the Saudi company generated 13.39% YoY higher net profits at SAR 61.27 million, compared to SAR 54.03 million.

First Mills posted revenues valued at SAR 261.21 million in Q3-24, an annual rise of 5.26% from SAR 248.13 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-24 net profits hiked by 34.65% from SAR 45.50 million in Q2-24, whereas the revenues surged by 7.78% from SAR 242.34 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

