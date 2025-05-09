Riyadh – Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) recorded net profits valued at SAR 160.13 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual hike of 263.93% from SAR 44 million.

Revenues increased by 6.46% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 733.74 million in Q1-25 from SAR 689.21 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.47 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.27 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 revenues fell by 2.02% from SAR 748.88 million in October-December 2024, while the profits hiked by 49.45% from SAR 107.14 million.

As of 31 December 2024, Saudi German Hospital recorded an annual leap of 1,554% in net profit to SAR 282 million, compared to SAR 17.04 million.

Source: Mubasher

