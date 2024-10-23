New Delhi: On October 12, 2024, the Indian government announced significant advancements in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, marking its third anniversary since its launch in 2021.

This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure planning and execution through integrated data sharing and international collaboration. The Indian government is actively working to extend the PM GatiShakti framework beyond national borders. Diplomatic engagements are currently underway with countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Senegal, and Gambia to promote the use of geospatial technology in infrastructure development.

This will be done through leveraging geospatial technology for integrated infrastructure planning in collaboration with India’s neighboring countries. A recent statement from the Indian Commerce Ministry highlighted plans to provide secure access to non-sensitive data for non-governmental users involved in developmental activities. This would help these developing and underdeveloped countries streamline their infrastructure building and inculcate the Indian best-practices to catapult their development journey.

Launched by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021, PM GatiShakti has dramatically altered how India approaches infrastructure projects. The Indian nodal ministry emphasized that the initiative has fostered a paradigm shift by integrating data from 44 central ministries and 36 states/UTs of the country, resulting in a more efficient, transparent and synchronised system. The PM GatiShakti framework employs GIS-based tools and real-time monitoring systems that support informed decision-making.

The integration of over 1,600 data layers has streamlined project execution, reduced logistics costs, and enhanced service delivery across the country.The initiative has also expanded its focus to include social sector ministries, aiming to address gaps in essential services such as healthcare and education.The platform is also integral to achieving India’s commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2070, promoting sustainable logistics solutions.

Looking ahead, PM GatiShakti aims to incorporate emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into its planning processes. This focus on technological integration is expected to further revolutionize infrastructure management in India.

The PM GatiShakti initiative is closely aligned with the National Logistics Policy (NLP), addressing critical infrastructure gaps while improving India’s logistics performance. According to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index Report (2023), India’s rank improved from 44th in 2018 to 38th this year, reflecting the positive impact of these initiatives.The technological sophistication and comprehensive nature of this master plan could similarly benefit the developing world, reinforcing India's role as a leader and voice for the Global South.

With the proposal to grant countries worldwide access to the Gati Shakti Masterplan, India is poised to emerge as a key player in global infrastructure development. The By sharing the best practices that have helped India navigate various challenges, this initiative could position India as a pioneer in infrastructure development. The prospect of other countries benefiting from a concept and technology developed entirely in India will further enhance the country's aspirations of becoming a 'Vishwaguru' on the global stage.

It seems that the world is taking notice of India’s success, positioning India as a role model for emerging economies. As PM GatiShakti continues its journey towards international collaboration and enhanced infrastructure planning, it stands as a testament to India's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure landscape while ensuring sustainable development for future generations, not just for India but for the whole world.

