Arab National Bank (ANB) recorded 18.53% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 3.71 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to SAR 3.13 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.86 in 9M-24 from SAR 1.56 a year earlier, according to the interim financial statements.

ANB reported clients’ deposits amounting to SAR 180.84 billion as of 30 September 2024, an annual growth of 17.26% from SAR 154.22 billion.

Assets grew by 10.43% to SAR 240.96 billion in 9M-24 from SAR 218.19 billion in 9M-23, while investments rose by 9.58% to SAR 49.70 billion from SAR 45.35 billion.

Income Results for Q3-24

The net profits reached SAR 1.24 billion during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, a 15.52% hike from SAR 1.07 billion in the year-ago period. On a quarterly basis, the Q3-24 profits edged up by 0.97% from the SAR 1.23 billion generated in Q2-24.

