Riyadh – Bank Aljazira generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 361 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual rise of 20.17% from SAR 300.40 million.

The clients' deposits hit SAR 109.64 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, up 15.79% from SAR 97.26 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 0.28 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.23 in Q1-24.

Total assets increased by 12.76% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 153.15 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 135.82 billion. Meanwhile, the investments rose by 8.06% to SAR 36.71 billion from SAR 33.97 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 28.83% from SAR 280.20 million in Q4-24.

At the end of December 2024, the lender’s net profits jumped by 20.69% to SAR 1.23 billion from SAR 1.02 billion in 2023.

